Pokemon Fire Red And Leaf Green To Release On Switch February 27, Pokemon Presents Announced

It's always Kanto we rediscover.

As happened a decade ago, a version of the original Pokemon will launch for a new decade of Pokemon.

Switch versions of Pokemon Fire Red and Leaf Green, the 2004 Game Boy Advance versions of the original Red and Green meant to partially resolve the original Pokedex split, have appeared on the eShop with a February 27 launch date. The games will be sold separarely for US$19.99, C$29.99, €19.99, or £16.99, with each language sold separately as well.

Multiplayer functions (trading) can only be done via local wireless play, though Pokemon Home support will may be added at a later date.

The inevitable Pokemon Presents presentation was also announced for February 27 at 9 a.m. ET, 6 a.m. PT, 1500 CET, and 10:30 in Newfoundland. Perhaps as a warmup, the soundtracks for Fire Red and Leaf Green are this week's Nintendo Music release.

UPDATE 7:20 a.m. ET: The reference to Pokemon Home support has been removed from the game information.