Pokemon Fire Red And Leaf Green To Release On Switch February 27, Pokemon Presents Announced

by Donald Theriault - February 20, 2026, 6:08 am EST
Total comments: 3 Source: Nintendo

It's always Kanto we rediscover.

As happened a decade ago, a version of the original Pokemon will launch for a new decade of Pokemon.

Switch versions of Pokemon Fire Red and Leaf Green, the 2004 Game Boy Advance versions of the original Red and Green meant to partially resolve the original Pokedex split, have appeared on the eShop with a February 27 launch date. The games will be sold separarely for US$19.99, C$29.99, €19.99, or £16.99, with each language sold separately as well.

Multiplayer functions (trading) can only be done via local wireless play, though Pokemon Home support will may be added at a later date.

The inevitable Pokemon Presents presentation was also announced for February 27 at 9 a.m. ET, 6 a.m. PT, 1500 CET, and 10:30 in Newfoundland. Perhaps as a warmup, the soundtracks for Fire Red and Leaf Green are this week's Nintendo Music release.

UPDATE 7:20 a.m. ET: The reference to Pokemon Home support has been removed from the game information.

Talkback

Ian Sane4 hours ago

On one hand it's really odd that this isn't part of the Nintendo Only GBA titles.  But on the other hand it is rather stupid that Nintendo's retro titles are exclusive to a subscription service with no way to purchase something permanently.  So in that sense this is preferable.

There is segment of the Switch userbase that wants a Virtual Console store to buy the classic titles.  An ideal situation would be to make all the games available in both.  Sign up for Nintendo Online and you get free access to these games but if you want to buy any individual title you can.

Mop it up1 hour ago

Coulda been woise, I was expecting $30 each.

broodwars48 minutes ago

Dunno how to feel about this, really. On the one hand, this is my era of Pokemon: Gen 1. I can always go for a game of that.

On the other hand, these feel really overpriced at $20, especially with no online trade ability or a feature to allow you to trade with a separate save file from the other version. I feel like for that price, you should at least get both versions.

*shrug*

