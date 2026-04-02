Global Pokemon Go Fest Event To Forego Paid Ticket, Debut Mega Mewtwo

And it's two hours longer in total, so the News Editor will be AFK that weekend.

The biggest Pokemon Go in person event is bringing a lot of bonuses out from behind a paywall for the game's 10th anniversary.

The global Pokemon Go Fest (this year on July 11 and 12) normally offers a paid ticket for shiny boosts, early access to debuting Mythical Pokemon, additional raid passes, and other bonuses: this year, the "ticket" will be given to anyone who logs in to play during the event period. This does not prevent a "Go Pass" (paid battle pass) from being offered, but all players who play will receive research to catch the mythical Zeraora. Previous major events have run 10 am to 6 pm local time, but this year's will be extended to 7 pm so as to allow for three three-hour blocks of wild spawns.

Each Go Fest traditionally offers a brand new ultra-powerful Pokemon, and 2026's is the debut of Mega Mewtwo - the last Mega Pokemon prior to Legends: Z-A to come to the game. Mewtwo's two Mega Evolutions will have different "Mega Energy" requirements, and this will apply retroactively to Charizard (the other dual mega from the original set) and will presumably apply to other split Megas like Raichu and Lucario when their Z-A introduced Megas come to Pokemon Go.