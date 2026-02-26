Nintendo Downloads - March 5, 2026

Hey Strong Bad, how do you bluff with boxing gloves on? DELETED

Especially after last week's reveal of Rotom's DJ and the reveal of high reviews due to slamming the Kanto button for about the twenty trillionth time, the big game of the week is of course Pokemon Pokopia. However, as someone who was already wary about a crafting game and immediately turned off by another round of Rediscover Kanto, I'm going to show my love to the Canadian content in Scott Pilgrim EX as the Switch 2 game of the week.

The original Switch's anniversary (happy 9th) is met with a Scott Pilgrim, a Last Ninja compilation, and for some reason... a Switch version of bloody POKER NIGHT AT THE INVENTORY, the only poker game to feature references to The Rain-Slicked Precipice of Darkness.

THINGS WE MISSED LAST WEEK: Balatro got a Switch 2 release, and I have to emphasize that this is not a Switch 2 EDITION since it starts a new save. However, you do get it no cost in compensation.

IS THE EGGCONSOLE GAME PLAYABLE IN ENGLISH: I'll defer to the eShop description that says "absolutely not" by way of "all text in the game is in Japanese".

North America

Switch 2

Pokemon Pokopia (US$69.99/C$99.99)

Back to the Dawn ($34.99/$46.99)

Scott Pilgrim EX ($28.99/$28.99: Tuesday)

Planet of Lana II ($19.99/$24.99)

Switch 2 Upgrades

Planet of Lana II (no cost)

Switch

Back to the Dawn ($34.99/$46.99)

The Last Ninja Collection + Bonus Games ($29.99/$39.99)

Scott Pilgrim EX ($28.99/$28.99: Tuesday)

Fortuna Magus ($19.99/$27.99)

Planet of Lana II ($19.99/$24.99)

Never Grave: The Witch and The Curse ($16.99/$21.99)

Projected Dreams ($14.99/$19.49: Tuesday)

Cryptical Path ($14.99/$14.99: Wednesday)

Bulb Boy 2: Jar of Despair ($14.99/$21.99)

Greedland ($12.99/$16.99)

Racheteer DX ($12.99/$16.89)

The Last Case of John Morley ($12.49/$16.99)

Aery - The King's Messenger ($11.99/$19.49)

Carom Billiards ($11.99/$13.99: Friday)

Poker Night at the Inventory ($9.99/$12.99)

Sushi Cat - Tower Defense ($9.99/$12.99)

Rail Rescue: Puzzle Lines ($7.99/$10.79: Saturday)

Archerio ($6.99/$8.99)

Buck Blastem ($6.99/$6.99: Friday)

EggConsole Kohakuiro no Yuigon PC-8801mkIISR ($6.49/$7.34)

Dig to Escape - Obby ($5.99/$8.00: Tuesday)

Zawisa the Black ($4.99/$6.88: Monday)

Avenue Escape ($4.99/$5.99: Wednesday)

Mole Cart Mining ($4.99/$6.83: Wednesday)

Shrink Rooms ($4.99/$6.99)

Deep Combat ($4.99/$6.99)

Lantern Push ($4.99/$6.83)

Elevral ($4.99/$6.78)

Beetle Shock ($4.99/$6.83: Friday)

Evergreen Meadow ($4.99/$4.99: Saturday)

Elf Girls ($3.40/$4.66)

Police Girls ($3.40/$4.66)

Magic Realm Obby ($2.99/$2.99: Friday)

Ritsu Reasoning 2 Lost Memories ($1.00/not released)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: Pombon's Ghost Trick is 67% off until March 16. PSPrices, DekuDeals

Europe

Switch 2

Pokemon Pokopia (€69.99/£58.99)

Back to the Dawn (€34.99/£29.99)

Scott Pilgrim EX (€28.99/£24.99: Tuesday)

Planet of Lana II (€19.99/£16.99)

Switch 2 Upgrades

Planet of Lana II (no cost)

Switch

Back to the Dawn (€34.99/£29.99)

The Last Ninja Collection + Bonus Games (€29.99/£24.99)

Scott Pilgrim EX (€28.99/£24.99: Tuesday)

Fortuna Magus (€19.99/£17.99)

Planet of Lana II (€19.99/£16.99)

Never Grave: The Witch and The Curse (€16.49/£14.29)

Projected Dreams (€14.99/£12.79: Tuesday)

Cryptical Path (€14.99/£11.99: Wednesday)

Bulb Boy 2: Jar of Despair (€14.99/£13.49)

Greedland (€12.79/£10.99)

The Last Case of John Morley (€12.49/£10.49)

Racheteer DX (€12.29/£10.39)

Aery - The King's Messenger (€11.99/£11.99)

Poker Night at the Inventory (€9.99/£8.99)

Carom Billiards (€9.99/£9.99: Friday)

Sushi Cat - Tower Defense (€9.75/£8.69)

Rail Rescue: Puzzle Lines (€7.99/£7.20: Saturday)

Archerio (€6.99/£6.29)

Buck Blastem (€6.99/£6.29: Friday)

Dig to Escape - Obby (€5.99/£5.00: Tuesday)

EggConsole Kohakuiro no Yuigon PC-8801mkIISR (€5.59/£5.39)

Zawisa the Black (€4.99/£4.44: Monday)

Avenue Escape (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

Mole Cart Mining (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

Deep Combat (€4.99/£4.49)

Lantern Push (€4.99/£4.49)

Shrink Rooms (€4.99/£4.49)

Beetle Shock (€4.99/£4.49: Friday)

Evergreen Meadow (€4.99/£3.99: Saturday)

Elevral (€4.39/£3.99)

Elf Girls (€3.09/£2.79: Wednesday)

Police Girls (€3.09/£2.79: Wednesday)

Parcel Mania (€2.99/£2.69: Tuesday)

Magic Realm Obby (€2.99/£2.99: Friday)

Why Me? (€1.99/£1.79)

Japan

Switch 2

Pokemon Pokopia (¥8980)

Back to the Dawn (¥4928)

Scott Pilgrim EX (¥3800)

Switch

Back to the Dawn (¥4928)

The Last Ninja Collection + Bonus Games (¥4500)

Scott Pilgrim EX (¥3800)

Aery - The King's Messenger (¥2200)

Planet of Lana II (¥2200)

Viking Farm (¥2000)

Never Grave: The Witch and The Curse (¥1980)

Fortuna Magus (¥1540)

Greedland (¥1500)

Racheteer DX (¥1500)

Sushi Cat - Tower Defense (¥1200)

Archerio (¥999)

Adventure IQ Quiz Game (¥980)

Are Your Academic Skills Above Elementary School Level? (¥980)

Pure Love Or Stalker? (¥980)

The Great Detective's Unsolved Cases (¥980)

What Was Your Name? (¥980)

Deep Combat (¥950)

Shrink Rooms (¥780)

Avenue Escape (¥500)

Elf Girls (¥500)

Police Girls (¥500)

Beetle Shock (¥499)

Lantern Push (¥499)

Mole Cart Mining (¥499)

Meaningful Horror Photo Exhibition (¥420)

Mental Age Diagnosis (¥420)