Unannounced Nintendo Movie Project Revealed, Premiering April 12 2028

Let the speculation commence about what exactly she's doing here. (If you know, you know.)

It looks like Nintendo films are accelerating their release cadence.

A schedule released by Universal Pictures Spain reveals an "UNTITLED ILLUMINATION/NINTENDO EVENT FILM (APRIL 2028)" scheduled to premiere on April 12. This will follow the Mario Galaxy movie on April 1 this year, and the Legend of Zelda movie on May 5, 2027: the Illumination partnership seems to indicate a Mario movie.

As with the first two Mario movies, this film will land just ahead of the Easter weekend.