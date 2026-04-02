We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
I Accept
News

Unannounced Nintendo Movie Project Revealed, Premiering April 12 2028

by Donald Theriault - April 28, 2026, 11:34 am EDT
Discuss in talkback! Source: Universal Pictures Spain

Let the speculation commence about what exactly she's doing here. (If you know, you know.)

It looks like Nintendo films are accelerating their release cadence.

A schedule released by Universal Pictures Spain reveals an "UNTITLED ILLUMINATION/NINTENDO EVENT FILM (APRIL 2028)" scheduled to premiere on April 12. This will follow the Mario Galaxy movie on April 1 this year, and the Legend of Zelda movie on May 5, 2027: the Illumination partnership seems to indicate a Mario movie.

As with the first two Mario movies, this film will land just ahead of the Easter weekend.

Got a news tip? Send it in!
Advertisement
Advertisement