Nintendo Downloads - November 20, 2025

It is canonical that when I strike down the Switch eShop in furious anger, the only things that survive are Kirby games.

Well, if an hour and 53 minutes of presentations / trailers and two weekends of test drive weren't enough to confirm that Kirby Air Riders is the big game this week, I don't know what it'll take. (Even if I'm waiting for vouchers to come back to buy it because of it being one hundred and five bucks after tax solely because I bought my 3DS while visiting my brother, or it'd be $114.) As the second-to-last Nintendo release of the year behind the Z-A Mega Dimension DLC, it's got a lot to live up to - and has to justify the use of a SECOND BUTTON. Naga help us all.

For OG Switch owners this week, you're looking at another RPG in this Fall of Too Many Level Ups with Demonschool, the oft-delayed-for-reasons-beyond-its-control school life RPG from the team behind... Gunhouse. There's also a double shot of interesting indie to kick off the week with Indika and Morsels, a new R-Type Delta, and run-and-gun Neon Inferno.

THINGS WE MISSED LAST WEEK: A couple of new Switch 2 editions including Hello Kitty Island Adventure and narrative adventure Rue Valley, plus Galactic Warriors from Konami in both Archives and Archives 2.

IS THE EGGCONSOLE GAME PLAYABLE IN ENGLISH: It's an action RPG we've seen before in Xanadu and the screenshots appear to explain it well enough.

North America

Switch 2

Kirby Air Riders (US$69.99/C$99.99)

Spongebob Squarepants: Titans of the Tide ($39.99/$53.49: Tuesday)

Switch

Sumikkogirashi Create A Wonderful Sumikko Island ($49.99/not released: Wednesday)

Revival: Recolonization ($29.99/$38.99)

Indika ($24.99/$32.50: Monday)

Demonschool ($24.99/$32.99: Wednesday)

Planet Romance Boys: Conquer the Zodiac Horoscope ($24.99/$34.99)

Planet Romance Girls: Conquer the Zodiac Horoscope ($24.99/$34.99)

R-Type Delta HD Boosted ($24.99/$33.99)

Samurai Academy: Paws of Fury ($24.99/$31.99)

Magic H Puzzle ($19.99/$19.99: Monday)

H Vision ($19.99/$27.90: Wednesday)

As I Began To Dream ($19.99/$28.00)

Neon Inferno ($19.99/$25.99)

Terrifier: The ARTcade Game ($19.99/$31.99: Friday)

The Great Rebellion: Edition 2084 ($15.99/$21.99: Friday)

Moonring DX ($15.00/$20.00)

Morsels ($14.99/$19.99: Tuesday)

Saborus ($14.99/$19.99)

Gensou -Yumegokochi- Illusion -Dreamlike- ($14.99/$14.99: Saturday)

Summer Unpacked ($12.99/$18.25)

Aery - Peace of Mind 4 ($11.99/$16.00)

Gigabonk: Mega Survivors ($9.99/$13.99: Monday)

The Last Shot: Arcades ($9.99/$13.29: Wednesday)

Secrets of Blackrock Manor - Escape Room ($9.99/$12.99: Wednesday)

Ozymandias ($9.99/$12.99)

BOSSGAME: The Final Boss Is My Heart ($9.99/$13.70: Friday)

Fantasy Aquarium ($9.90/$13.99)

Flag Trivia Quiz: Four Choices ($8.99/$11.49)

Truck Simulator 2025: City Work Delivery ($7.99/$10.99: Tuesday)

Solid Void Art Nonograms ($7.99/$11.29)

Bob The Brick Breaker ($6.99/$9.99)

Croc's Dynamite Blast ($6.99/$8.99: Friday)

Zombie Disaster Drill ($6.59/not released)

EggConsole Xanadu MSX ($6.49/$7.34)

Desert Race Adventures ($5.99/$7.79: Tuesday)

Mortal Trap Dungeon ($5.99/$6.99: Saturday)

Hula Hula Wee ($4.99/$6.83: Wednesday)

StarLightRiders: Hyper Jump ($4.99/$6.29: Wednesday)

Zombie Royale io ($4.99/$7.00)

Difficult Game About Letters ($4.99/$6.99)

Supermarket Simulator Store ($4.99/$6.98)

Cookie's Trails ($4.99/$6.83)

Save Room: The Merchant ($4.99/$6.99: Friday)

Mosaic Quiz ($3.99/$5.39)

Where's the Octopus? ($3.99/$5.39)

Kiosk ($3.99/$4.99)

Magical Girls (2025) ($3.40/$4.66)

Village Climb Obby ($2.99/$2.99: Friday)

Michael's Dream Adventure ($2.80/$3.80)

MahjongPuzzle 8 ($1.99/not released)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: The Fuga: Melodies of Steel games are on sale until the 25th, and the Nintendo digital sale for Black Friday starts at noon ET on Thursday. PSPrices, DekuDeals

Europe

Switch 2

Kirby Air Riders (€69.99/£58.99)

Spongebob Squarepants: Titans of the Tide (€39.99/£34.99: Tuesday)

Switch

Sumikkogirashi Create A Wonderful Sumikko Island (not listed/£35.99: Wednesday)

Revival: Recolonization (€29.99/£26.99)

Indika (€24.99/£22.49: Monday)

Samurai Academy: Paws of Fury (€24.99/£22.49)

Planet Romance Boys: Conquer the Zodiac Horoscope (€24.99/£21.99)

Planet Romance Girls: Conquer the Zodiac Horoscope (€24.99/£21.99)

R-Type Delta HD Boosted (€22.99/£20.69)

Demonschool (€21.99/£19.99: Wednesday)

Magic H Puzzle (€19.99/£17.99: Monday)

As I Began To Dream (€19.99/£17.99)

Terrifier: The ARTcade Game (€19.99/£17.99: Friday)

Harmonic Reflections (€19.50/£17.59: Wednesday)

Neon Inferno (€19.50/£16.75: Wednesday)

Morsels (€14.99/£11.99: Tuesday)

Saborus (€14.99/£13.49)

The Great Rebellion: Edition 2084 (€14.99/£13.49: Friday)

Summer Unpacked (€12.99/£11.69)

Gensou -Yumegokochi- Illusion -Dreamlike- (€12.76/£8.39: Saturday)

Aery - Peace of Mind 4 (€11.45/£10.00)

Secrets of Blackrock Manor - Escape Room (€9.99/£8.99: Wednesday)

The Last Shot: Arcades (€9.99/£8.99: Wednesday)

Fantasy Aquarium (€9.99/£8.99)

Ozymandias (€9.99/£8.99)

BOSSGAME: The Final Boss Is My Heart (€9.99/£8.99: Friday)

Sniper Warrior Elite (€9.99/£9.99: Saturday)

Truck Simulator 2025: City Work Delivery (€7.99/£7.99: Tuesday)

Solid Void Art Nonograms (€7.99/£7.19)

Bob The Brick Breaker (€6.99/£6.29)

Desert Race Adventures (€5.99/£5.39: Tuesday)

Croc's Dynamite Blast (€5.99/£5.39: Friday)

Mortal Trap Dungeon (€5.99/£5.39: Saturday)

Zombie Disaster Drill (€5.80/£5.00)

EggConsole Xanadu MSX (€5.59/£5.39)

Cookie's Trails (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

Hula Hula Wee (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

StarLightRiders: Hyper Jump (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

Difficult Game About Letters (€4.99/£4.49)

Supermarket Simulator Store (€4.99/£4.49)

Zombie Royale io (€4.99/£4.49)

Escape The Backrooms (€4.99/£4.99: Friday)

Save Room: The Merchant (€4.99/£4.99: Friday)

Kiosk (€3.99/£3.49)

Magical Girls (2025) (€3.09/£2.79: Wednesday)

Michael's Dream Adventure (€2.80/£2.50: Wednesday)

Flag Trivia Quiz: Four Choices (€2.49/£2.24)

Mosaic Quiz (€2.49/£2.24)

Where's the Octopus? (€2.49/£2.24)

MahjongPuzzle 8 (€1.70/£1.48: Wednesday)

Japan

Switch 2

Kirby Air Riders (¥7980)

Spongebob Squarepants: Titans of the Tide (¥5720: Tuesday)

Switch

Railway Japan! RealPro Long Distance Driving! Limited Express Hinotori Kintetsu Railway Edition (¥8580)

Model Debut 4 Nicola (¥6908)

Sumikkogurashi Create a Wonderful Sumikko Island! (¥6380)

Dark Magical Jewel (¥5800)

R-Type Delta HD Boosted (¥4950)

Planet Romance Boys: Conquer the Zodiac Horoscope (¥3990)

Planet Romance Girls: Conquer the Zodiac Horoscope (¥3990)

Eldrador Creatures Shadowfall (¥3960)

Demonschool (¥3520)

Revival: Recolonization (¥3500)

As I Began To Dream (¥3190)

Indika (¥2800: Monday)

Ise Sea Paradise Anytime Aquarium Guide (¥2480)

Neon Inferno (¥2300)

The Great Rebellion: Edition 2084 (¥2200)

Summer Unpacked (¥1990)

Stratogun (¥1980)

Aery - Peace of Mind 4 (¥1800)

Morsels (¥1700: Tuesday)

Fantasy Aquarium (¥1520)

Bob The Brick Breaker (¥1280)

Secrets of Blackrock Manor - Escape Room (¥1250)

Death Park: Remaster (¥1200)

Zombie Disaster Drill (¥1100)

Croc's Dynamite Blast (¥999)

The Last Shot: Arcades (¥990)

Flag Trivia Quiz: Four Choices (¥980)

EggConsole Xanadu MSX (¥880)

Difficult Game About Letters (¥876)

Supermarket Simulator Store (¥760)

Desert Race Adventures (¥700)

StarLightRiders: Hyper Jump (¥600)

Magical Girls (2025) (¥500)

Cookie's Trails (¥499)

Hula Hula Wee (¥499)

Kiosk (¥499)

Find The Differences In Space Photos (¥420)

True Stories Of OO (¥420)

Untrustworthy Words (¥420)

Where Did It Go: Food (¥420)

Where Is This Insect (¥420)

World Heritage True or False Quiz (¥420)

Michael's Dream Adventure (¥400)

MahjongPuzzle 8 (¥200)

My Mario: Yoshi Face (free: Tuesday)