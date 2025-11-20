Nintendo Downloads - November 20, 2025

It is canonical that when I strike down the Switch eShop in furious anger, the only things that survive are Kirby games.
Well, if an hour and 53 minutes of presentations / trailers and two weekends of test drive weren't enough to confirm that Kirby Air Riders is the big game this week, I don't know what it'll take. (Even if I'm waiting for vouchers to come back to buy it because of it being one hundred and five bucks after tax solely because I bought my 3DS while visiting my brother, or it'd be $114.) As the second-to-last Nintendo release of the year behind the Z-A Mega Dimension DLC, it's got a lot to live up to - and has to justify the use of a SECOND BUTTON. Naga help us all.
For OG Switch owners this week, you're looking at another RPG in this Fall of Too Many Level Ups with Demonschool, the oft-delayed-for-reasons-beyond-its-control school life RPG from the team behind... Gunhouse. There's also a double shot of interesting indie to kick off the week with Indika and Morsels, a new R-Type Delta, and run-and-gun Neon Inferno.
THINGS WE MISSED LAST WEEK: A couple of new Switch 2 editions including Hello Kitty Island Adventure and narrative adventure Rue Valley, plus Galactic Warriors from Konami in both Archives and Archives 2.
IS THE EGGCONSOLE GAME PLAYABLE IN ENGLISH: It's an action RPG we've seen before in Xanadu and the screenshots appear to explain it well enough.
North America
Switch 2
Kirby Air Riders (US$69.99/C$99.99)
Spongebob Squarepants: Titans of the Tide ($39.99/$53.49: Tuesday)
Switch
Sumikkogirashi Create A Wonderful Sumikko Island ($49.99/not released: Wednesday)
Revival: Recolonization ($29.99/$38.99)
Indika ($24.99/$32.50: Monday)
Demonschool ($24.99/$32.99: Wednesday)
Planet Romance Boys: Conquer the Zodiac Horoscope ($24.99/$34.99)
Planet Romance Girls: Conquer the Zodiac Horoscope ($24.99/$34.99)
R-Type Delta HD Boosted ($24.99/$33.99)
Samurai Academy: Paws of Fury ($24.99/$31.99)
Magic H Puzzle ($19.99/$19.99: Monday)
H Vision ($19.99/$27.90: Wednesday)
As I Began To Dream ($19.99/$28.00)
Neon Inferno ($19.99/$25.99)
Terrifier: The ARTcade Game ($19.99/$31.99: Friday)
The Great Rebellion: Edition 2084 ($15.99/$21.99: Friday)
Moonring DX ($15.00/$20.00)
Morsels ($14.99/$19.99: Tuesday)
Saborus ($14.99/$19.99)
Gensou -Yumegokochi- Illusion -Dreamlike- ($14.99/$14.99: Saturday)
Summer Unpacked ($12.99/$18.25)
Aery - Peace of Mind 4 ($11.99/$16.00)
Gigabonk: Mega Survivors ($9.99/$13.99: Monday)
The Last Shot: Arcades ($9.99/$13.29: Wednesday)
Secrets of Blackrock Manor - Escape Room ($9.99/$12.99: Wednesday)
Ozymandias ($9.99/$12.99)
BOSSGAME: The Final Boss Is My Heart ($9.99/$13.70: Friday)
Fantasy Aquarium ($9.90/$13.99)
Flag Trivia Quiz: Four Choices ($8.99/$11.49)
Truck Simulator 2025: City Work Delivery ($7.99/$10.99: Tuesday)
Solid Void Art Nonograms ($7.99/$11.29)
Bob The Brick Breaker ($6.99/$9.99)
Croc's Dynamite Blast ($6.99/$8.99: Friday)
Zombie Disaster Drill ($6.59/not released)
EggConsole Xanadu MSX ($6.49/$7.34)
Desert Race Adventures ($5.99/$7.79: Tuesday)
Mortal Trap Dungeon ($5.99/$6.99: Saturday)
Hula Hula Wee ($4.99/$6.83: Wednesday)
StarLightRiders: Hyper Jump ($4.99/$6.29: Wednesday)
Zombie Royale io ($4.99/$7.00)
Difficult Game About Letters ($4.99/$6.99)
Supermarket Simulator Store ($4.99/$6.98)
Cookie's Trails ($4.99/$6.83)
Save Room: The Merchant ($4.99/$6.99: Friday)
Mosaic Quiz ($3.99/$5.39)
Where's the Octopus? ($3.99/$5.39)
Kiosk ($3.99/$4.99)
Magical Girls (2025) ($3.40/$4.66)
Village Climb Obby ($2.99/$2.99: Friday)
Michael's Dream Adventure ($2.80/$3.80)
MahjongPuzzle 8 ($1.99/not released)
Sales and Price Drops
Highlights: The Fuga: Melodies of Steel games are on sale until the 25th, and the Nintendo digital sale for Black Friday starts at noon ET on Thursday. PSPrices, DekuDeals
Europe
Switch 2
Kirby Air Riders (€69.99/£58.99)
Spongebob Squarepants: Titans of the Tide (€39.99/£34.99: Tuesday)
Switch
Sumikkogirashi Create A Wonderful Sumikko Island (not listed/£35.99: Wednesday)
Revival: Recolonization (€29.99/£26.99)
Indika (€24.99/£22.49: Monday)
Samurai Academy: Paws of Fury (€24.99/£22.49)
Planet Romance Boys: Conquer the Zodiac Horoscope (€24.99/£21.99)
Planet Romance Girls: Conquer the Zodiac Horoscope (€24.99/£21.99)
R-Type Delta HD Boosted (€22.99/£20.69)
Demonschool (€21.99/£19.99: Wednesday)
Magic H Puzzle (€19.99/£17.99: Monday)
As I Began To Dream (€19.99/£17.99)
Terrifier: The ARTcade Game (€19.99/£17.99: Friday)
Harmonic Reflections (€19.50/£17.59: Wednesday)
Neon Inferno (€19.50/£16.75: Wednesday)
Morsels (€14.99/£11.99: Tuesday)
Saborus (€14.99/£13.49)
The Great Rebellion: Edition 2084 (€14.99/£13.49: Friday)
Summer Unpacked (€12.99/£11.69)
Gensou -Yumegokochi- Illusion -Dreamlike- (€12.76/£8.39: Saturday)
Aery - Peace of Mind 4 (€11.45/£10.00)
Secrets of Blackrock Manor - Escape Room (€9.99/£8.99: Wednesday)
The Last Shot: Arcades (€9.99/£8.99: Wednesday)
Fantasy Aquarium (€9.99/£8.99)
Ozymandias (€9.99/£8.99)
BOSSGAME: The Final Boss Is My Heart (€9.99/£8.99: Friday)
Sniper Warrior Elite (€9.99/£9.99: Saturday)
Truck Simulator 2025: City Work Delivery (€7.99/£7.99: Tuesday)
Solid Void Art Nonograms (€7.99/£7.19)
Bob The Brick Breaker (€6.99/£6.29)
Desert Race Adventures (€5.99/£5.39: Tuesday)
Croc's Dynamite Blast (€5.99/£5.39: Friday)
Mortal Trap Dungeon (€5.99/£5.39: Saturday)
Zombie Disaster Drill (€5.80/£5.00)
EggConsole Xanadu MSX (€5.59/£5.39)
Cookie's Trails (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)
Hula Hula Wee (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)
StarLightRiders: Hyper Jump (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)
Difficult Game About Letters (€4.99/£4.49)
Supermarket Simulator Store (€4.99/£4.49)
Zombie Royale io (€4.99/£4.49)
Escape The Backrooms (€4.99/£4.99: Friday)
Save Room: The Merchant (€4.99/£4.99: Friday)
Kiosk (€3.99/£3.49)
Magical Girls (2025) (€3.09/£2.79: Wednesday)
Michael's Dream Adventure (€2.80/£2.50: Wednesday)
Flag Trivia Quiz: Four Choices (€2.49/£2.24)
Mosaic Quiz (€2.49/£2.24)
Where's the Octopus? (€2.49/£2.24)
MahjongPuzzle 8 (€1.70/£1.48: Wednesday)
Japan
Switch 2
Kirby Air Riders (¥7980)
Spongebob Squarepants: Titans of the Tide (¥5720: Tuesday)
Switch
Railway Japan! RealPro Long Distance Driving! Limited Express Hinotori Kintetsu Railway Edition (¥8580)
Model Debut 4 Nicola (¥6908)
Sumikkogurashi Create a Wonderful Sumikko Island! (¥6380)
Dark Magical Jewel (¥5800)
R-Type Delta HD Boosted (¥4950)
Planet Romance Boys: Conquer the Zodiac Horoscope (¥3990)
Planet Romance Girls: Conquer the Zodiac Horoscope (¥3990)
Eldrador Creatures Shadowfall (¥3960)
Demonschool (¥3520)
Revival: Recolonization (¥3500)
As I Began To Dream (¥3190)
Indika (¥2800: Monday)
Ise Sea Paradise Anytime Aquarium Guide (¥2480)
Neon Inferno (¥2300)
The Great Rebellion: Edition 2084 (¥2200)
Summer Unpacked (¥1990)
Stratogun (¥1980)
Aery - Peace of Mind 4 (¥1800)
Morsels (¥1700: Tuesday)
Fantasy Aquarium (¥1520)
Bob The Brick Breaker (¥1280)
Secrets of Blackrock Manor - Escape Room (¥1250)
Death Park: Remaster (¥1200)
Zombie Disaster Drill (¥1100)
Croc's Dynamite Blast (¥999)
The Last Shot: Arcades (¥990)
Flag Trivia Quiz: Four Choices (¥980)
EggConsole Xanadu MSX (¥880)
Difficult Game About Letters (¥876)
Supermarket Simulator Store (¥760)
Desert Race Adventures (¥700)
StarLightRiders: Hyper Jump (¥600)
Magical Girls (2025) (¥500)
Cookie's Trails (¥499)
Hula Hula Wee (¥499)
Kiosk (¥499)
Find The Differences In Space Photos (¥420)
True Stories Of OO (¥420)
Untrustworthy Words (¥420)
Where Did It Go: Food (¥420)
Where Is This Insect (¥420)
World Heritage True or False Quiz (¥420)
Michael's Dream Adventure (¥400)
MahjongPuzzle 8 (¥200)
My Mario: Yoshi Face (free: Tuesday)