Pair Of Yakuza Remakes Launch On Switch 2 November 13

And with one of them, the Switch 2 can now get even more RPGs from Sega.

Two follow-ups to Switch 2 Day 1 game Yakuza Zero are coming on the same day.

An extended trailer for Yakuza Kiwami 2 was shown in the Nintendo Direct, announcing a November 13 launch for the brawler remake. At the end of the trailer, the original Yakuza Kiwami - released on Switch last October - was also announced to be getting a Switch 2 version on the same day.

Yakuza Kiwami 2 was an early game on the more recent "Dragon Engine" for the Yakuza games, most notably used in the 2020 and 2024 "Like A Dragon" RPGs.