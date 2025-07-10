Nintendo Releases Fiscal First Quarter Financial Results Including Switch 2 For First Time

Enjoy the next six months while you can, people who want to crow about the Wii U outselling Switch 2.

Nintendo issued their first fiscal quarterly results of the Switch 2 era this morning, and looks to maintain the momentum of the new system going into the key shopping seasons.

All monetary figures quoted in yen, with a comparison based on current market rate of US$1 = ¥150.345 provided for clarification only.

Financial Indicators

Revenue: ¥572.636bn (approximately $3.806bn), up 132.07% compared to last year due to Switch 2 launch

Operating income: ¥56.928bn (~$362m), up 4.44%

Ordinary income: ¥95.822bn (~$637m), down 15.55%

Digital sales: ¥69.8bn (~$464m), down 13.51%

Mobile and IP revenue: ¥16.7bn ($111m), up 13.61%

Hardware Shipments

Switch 2's first quarter reported shipments of 5.82m units, a new company record for a first quarter, and leaving the system about 7.74m shipments away from passing the Wii U. In the accompanying material, more than 6m systems sold through in the first seven weeks of sale.

The Switch shipped 980k systems (about 530k OLED, 230k Lite, and 220k standard), for a new lifetime total of 153.1m systems: another quarter at that pace would see it pass the DS for Nintendo's most successful hardware and another 7m would see it pass the estimated shipments of Sony's PlayStation 2 until they find another million.

New Software

Nintendo only had two software releases this quarter in Mario Kart World and Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour, and World (largely due to being included in the hardware bundle) shipped 5.63m copies in the first weeks. Welcome Tour was not broken out separately.

Catalogue Sales

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe continues to lap the field for Switch 1 software, tacking on another 660k copies for a total of 68.86m units life to date. The full Switch top 10 can be found here.

Other Announcements

A Nintendo Live event will be held in Fukuoka, Japan on the weekend of October 4; no similar events appear to be planned internationally at this time.

Splatoon Raiders, which was announced shortly after Switch 2 launch, still has a "TBD" release date, with everything else keeping their announced dates or windows.