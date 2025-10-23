Nintendo Downloads - October 23, 2025

"The Downloads are the means by which all is revealed - the eternal march of death is only matched by the number of Switch games still coming out."

The Switch 2 is on an absolute RPG heater right now as in the last month and a bit we've had Trails 1st, FF Tactics, Disgaea 7, Pokemon, and now Persona 3 Reload with Dragon Quest I-II HD-2D, Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment, and Yakuza Kiwami in the next few weeks (for certain definitions of "RPG"). If you're not up for 90+ hours of socialization surrounding random bouts of shooting yourself in the head to summon Satan and 100 of his closest friends, there's also PowerWash Simulator 2 and one of the last EA games before they suffer death by a thousand cuts at the hands of private equity in the Plants vs Zombies remake. (Review of Reload coming soon (tm).)

Meanwhile, the original Switch - which is already at 50 games this week so we're on North American record advisory - has PvZ, historical amazement sim Once Upon A Katamari, the Switch version of the latest Double Dragon game, Aksys-published platformer The Good Old Days, and indie hit ILA: The Frosty Glide will be dropping a few hours after this article.

THINGS WE MISSED LAST WEEK: SNK's 1983 "grab food out of a moving car" game Munch Mobile in the Archives.

North America

Switch 2

Persona 3 Reload (US$59.99/C$79.99)

Full Metal Schoolgirl ($49.99/$66.99)

PowerWash Simulator 2 ($24.99/$33.49)

Plants vs Zombies: Replanted ($19.99/$29.99)

Switch

Once Upon A Katamari ($39.99/$53.49: Friday)

Chicken Run: Eggstraction ($39.99/$49.99: Friday)

Dora: Rainforest Rescue ($39.99/$49.99: Friday)

Hot Wheels Let's Race: Ultimate Speed ($39.99/$49.99: Friday)

Double Dragon Revive ($34.99/$46.99)

Sports Camp: A 35-Game Adventure ($34.99/$42.99)

The Good Old Days ($29.99/$41.52)

Tayutuma: It's Happy Days ($29.99/$38.99)

Fast and Furious: Arcade Edition ($29.99/$39.99: Friday)

Reus 2 ($24.99/$34.49)

Becastled ($24.99/$34.47)

ILA: A Frosty Glide ($19.99/$25.99: Monday)

Sedap: A Culinary Adventure ($19.99/$25.99: Tuesday)

GilGul ($19.99/$25.99)

Plants vs Zombies: Replanted ($19.99/$29.99)

SuchArt: Genius Artist Simulator ($19.99/$25.99)

Dreamed Away ($18.99/$24.79)

Mega Match March ($17.99/$23.49: Wednesday)

Death Frame ($14.99/$24.00)

Oil Refinery - The Simulation ($14.99/$19.99)

Coloree ($12.99/$17.99)

Quit Today ($11.99/$15.49: Wednesday)

OFC - Ultimate Fighting Club ($9.99/$13.99: Tuesday)

Murder Inc ($9.99/$13.29: Wednesday)

Unfair Rampage: Nightfall ($9.99/$13.90)

Shroomtopia ($9.99/$12.99)

The Quarantine Sector ($9.99/$12.99)

Escape Game The Edo Period ($9.99/$12.49)

Acre Crisis ($9.99/$13.29: Friday)

Sub-Structure 17: White Knuckle Ascent ($7.99/$11.00: Monday)

Gruniozerca Trilogy ($7.99/$11.49)

Udon! Road to Mastery ($7.00/$6.51)

Windborn - Echoes of the Night ($6.99/$10.30)

Mannequin Mayhem: Physics Ragdoll Shooter ($6.99/$9.99: Friday)

Lost Howl ($6.99/$6.99: Friday)

Sushi For Robots ($5.99/$7.99)

Run Chicken, Run! ($5.99/$6.20: Friday)

Redex ($4.99/$6.29: Wednesday)

Steampunch: Lost Tombs ($4.99/$6.83: Wednesday)

Zumba - Marble Zombie Invasion ($4.99/$7.99)

Claim The Forest ($4.99/$6.83)

INC: The Beginning ($4.99/$4.99)

Coralina ($4.99/$6.99: Friday)

Pacify ($4.99/$6.96: Friday)

Bananitro ($3.99/$6.83)

Mystic Beauty - Anime Shift Puzzles ($3.99/$5.99)

Find It, Detective! ($3.99/$5.39)

Grand Poker Casino ($3.99/$5.31)

Cave of Illusions: Twistyland ($2.99/$4.69)

Gnomdom ($2.99/$3.99)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: Alongside a Switch 2 upgrade, ARK: Survival Evolved and its DLC is on sale until November 6. PSPrices, DekuDeals

Europe

Switch 2

Persona 3 Reload (€59.99/£54.99)

Full Metal Schoolgirl (€49.99/£39.99)

PowerWash Simulator 2 (€24.99/£19.99)

Plants vs Zombies: Replanted (€19.99/£17.99)

Switch 1

Chicken Run: Eggstraction (€39.99/£34.99: Friday)

Dora: Rainforest Rescue (€39.99/£34.99: Friday)

Hot Wheels Let's Race: Ultimate Speed (€39.99/£34.99: Friday)

Once Upon A Katamari (€39.99/£34.99: Friday)

Double Dragon Revive (€34.99/£28.99: Wednesday)

Sports Camp: A 35-Game Adventure (€34.99/£29.99)

The Good Old Days (€29.99/£26.99)

Fast and Furious: Arcade Edition (€29.99/£24.99: Friday)

Becastled (€24.99/£22.49)

Reus 2 (€24.49/£20.90)

Tayutuma: It's Happy Days (€24.25/£24.99)

Sedap: A Culinary Adventure (€19.99/£17.99: Tuesday)

Plants vs Zombies: Replanted (€19.99/£17.99)

SuchArt: Genius Artist Simulator (€19.99/£16.75)

ILA: A Frosty Glide (€19.50/£16.75: Monday)

Dreamed Away (€18.49/£16.69)

Mega Match March (€17.49/£15.79: Wednesday)

Death Frame (€14.99/£14.99)

Oil Refinery - The Simulation (€14.99/£13.49)

OFC - Ultimate Fighting Club (€9.99/£9.99: Tuesday)

Murder Inc (€9.99/£8.99: Wednesday)

Quit Today (€9.99/£8.99: Wednesday)

Shroomtopia (€9.99/£8.99)

The Quarantine Sector (€9.99/£8.99)

Unfair Rampage: Nightfall (€9.99/£8.99)

Acre Crisis (€9.99/£8.99: Friday)

Crownfall: Young Hero (€9.99/£8.99: Saturday)

Escape Game The Edo Period (€8.99/£7.49)

Sub-Structure 17: White Knuckle Ascent (€7.99/£7.19)

Udon! Road to Mastery (€7.00/£4.16)

Run Chicken, Run! (€6.99/£6.29)

Windborn - Echoes of the Night (€6.99/£6.00)

Mannequin Mayhem: Physics Ragdoll Shooter (€6.99/£6.99: Friday)

Sushi For Robots (€5.99/£5.49)

Lost Howl (€5.99/£4.99: Friday)

Redex (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

Steampunch: Lost Tombs (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

INC: The Beginning (€4.99/£4.99)

Zumba - Marble Zombie Invasion (€4.99/£4.99)

Bananitro (€4.99/£4.49)

Claim The Forest (€4.99/£4.49)

Coralina (€4.99/£4.99: Friday)

Pacify (€4.25/£3.79: Friday)

Grand Poker Casino (€3.99/£3.59)

Mystic Beauty - Anime Shift Puzzles (€3.99/£3.59)

Cave of Illusions: Twistyland (€2.99/£2.69: Wednesday)

Gnomdom (€2.99/£2.59)

Find It, Detective! (€2.49/£2.24)

Japan

Switch 2

Persona 3 Reload (¥7678)

Full Metal Schoolgirl (¥6980)

Switch

Once Upon A Katamari (¥5940)

Double Dragon Revive (¥4950)

TOEIC L&R Test (¥4180)

Sports Camp: A 35-Game Adventure (¥4050)

Becastled (¥3600)

Tayutuma: It's Happy Days (¥3500)

Yandere Boyfriend Simulator: Psycho Romance Game (¥3490)

Yandere Girlfriend Simulator: Psycho Romance Game (¥3490)

ILA: A Frosty Glide (¥2970: Tuesday)

Sedap: A Culinary Adventure (¥2800)

Adrenaline Rampage (¥2200)

Dreamed Away (¥2100)

Mega Match March (¥1980)

INC: The Beginning (¥1700)

The Good Old Days (¥1600)

OFC - Ultimate Fighting Club (¥1499)

Escapegoat: Azuma Eiji's False Accusation (¥1480)

Unfair Rampage: Nightfall (¥1475)

The Quarantine Sector (¥1299)

Windborn - Echoes of the Night (¥1200)

Mannequin Mayhem: Physics Ragdoll Shooter (¥999)

Run Chicken, Run! (¥890)

Zumba - Marble Zombie Invasion (¥860)

Trasmoz Legends (¥800)

Pacify (¥734)

Udon! Road to Mastery (¥700)

Coralina (¥680)

Redex (¥600)

Steampunch: Lost Tombs (¥499: Wednesday)

Bananitro (¥499)

Claim The Forest (¥499)

Cave of Illusions: Twistyland (¥489)

Gnomdom (¥440)

The Best Revenge (¥420)

World Heritage Hide & Seek Adventure (¥420)