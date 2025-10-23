Nintendo Downloads - October 23, 2025

"The Downloads are the means by which all is revealed - the eternal march of death is only matched by the number of Switch games still coming out."
The Switch 2 is on an absolute RPG heater right now as in the last month and a bit we've had Trails 1st, FF Tactics, Disgaea 7, Pokemon, and now Persona 3 Reload with Dragon Quest I-II HD-2D, Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment, and Yakuza Kiwami in the next few weeks (for certain definitions of "RPG"). If you're not up for 90+ hours of socialization surrounding random bouts of shooting yourself in the head to summon Satan and 100 of his closest friends, there's also PowerWash Simulator 2 and one of the last EA games before they suffer death by a thousand cuts at the hands of private equity in the Plants vs Zombies remake. (Review of Reload coming soon (tm).)
Meanwhile, the original Switch - which is already at 50 games this week so we're on North American record advisory - has PvZ, historical amazement sim Once Upon A Katamari, the Switch version of the latest Double Dragon game, Aksys-published platformer The Good Old Days, and indie hit ILA: The Frosty Glide will be dropping a few hours after this article.
THINGS WE MISSED LAST WEEK: SNK's 1983 "grab food out of a moving car" game Munch Mobile in the Archives.
North America
Switch 2
Persona 3 Reload (US$59.99/C$79.99)
Full Metal Schoolgirl ($49.99/$66.99)
PowerWash Simulator 2 ($24.99/$33.49)
Plants vs Zombies: Replanted ($19.99/$29.99)
Switch
Once Upon A Katamari ($39.99/$53.49: Friday)
Chicken Run: Eggstraction ($39.99/$49.99: Friday)
Dora: Rainforest Rescue ($39.99/$49.99: Friday)
Hot Wheels Let's Race: Ultimate Speed ($39.99/$49.99: Friday)
Double Dragon Revive ($34.99/$46.99)
Sports Camp: A 35-Game Adventure ($34.99/$42.99)
The Good Old Days ($29.99/$41.52)
Tayutuma: It's Happy Days ($29.99/$38.99)
Fast and Furious: Arcade Edition ($29.99/$39.99: Friday)
Reus 2 ($24.99/$34.49)
Becastled ($24.99/$34.47)
ILA: A Frosty Glide ($19.99/$25.99: Monday)
Sedap: A Culinary Adventure ($19.99/$25.99: Tuesday)
GilGul ($19.99/$25.99)
Plants vs Zombies: Replanted ($19.99/$29.99)
SuchArt: Genius Artist Simulator ($19.99/$25.99)
Dreamed Away ($18.99/$24.79)
Mega Match March ($17.99/$23.49: Wednesday)
Death Frame ($14.99/$24.00)
Oil Refinery - The Simulation ($14.99/$19.99)
Coloree ($12.99/$17.99)
Quit Today ($11.99/$15.49: Wednesday)
OFC - Ultimate Fighting Club ($9.99/$13.99: Tuesday)
Murder Inc ($9.99/$13.29: Wednesday)
Unfair Rampage: Nightfall ($9.99/$13.90)
Shroomtopia ($9.99/$12.99)
The Quarantine Sector ($9.99/$12.99)
Escape Game The Edo Period ($9.99/$12.49)
Acre Crisis ($9.99/$13.29: Friday)
Sub-Structure 17: White Knuckle Ascent ($7.99/$11.00: Monday)
Gruniozerca Trilogy ($7.99/$11.49)
Udon! Road to Mastery ($7.00/$6.51)
Windborn - Echoes of the Night ($6.99/$10.30)
Mannequin Mayhem: Physics Ragdoll Shooter ($6.99/$9.99: Friday)
Lost Howl ($6.99/$6.99: Friday)
Sushi For Robots ($5.99/$7.99)
Run Chicken, Run! ($5.99/$6.20: Friday)
Redex ($4.99/$6.29: Wednesday)
Steampunch: Lost Tombs ($4.99/$6.83: Wednesday)
Zumba - Marble Zombie Invasion ($4.99/$7.99)
Claim The Forest ($4.99/$6.83)
INC: The Beginning ($4.99/$4.99)
Coralina ($4.99/$6.99: Friday)
Pacify ($4.99/$6.96: Friday)
Bananitro ($3.99/$6.83)
Mystic Beauty - Anime Shift Puzzles ($3.99/$5.99)
Find It, Detective! ($3.99/$5.39)
Grand Poker Casino ($3.99/$5.31)
Cave of Illusions: Twistyland ($2.99/$4.69)
Gnomdom ($2.99/$3.99)
Sales and Price Drops
Highlights: Alongside a Switch 2 upgrade, ARK: Survival Evolved and its DLC is on sale until November 6. PSPrices, DekuDeals
Europe
Switch 2
Persona 3 Reload (€59.99/£54.99)
Full Metal Schoolgirl (€49.99/£39.99)
PowerWash Simulator 2 (€24.99/£19.99)
Plants vs Zombies: Replanted (€19.99/£17.99)
Switch 1
Chicken Run: Eggstraction (€39.99/£34.99: Friday)
Dora: Rainforest Rescue (€39.99/£34.99: Friday)
Hot Wheels Let's Race: Ultimate Speed (€39.99/£34.99: Friday)
Once Upon A Katamari (€39.99/£34.99: Friday)
Double Dragon Revive (€34.99/£28.99: Wednesday)
Sports Camp: A 35-Game Adventure (€34.99/£29.99)
The Good Old Days (€29.99/£26.99)
Fast and Furious: Arcade Edition (€29.99/£24.99: Friday)
Becastled (€24.99/£22.49)
Reus 2 (€24.49/£20.90)
Tayutuma: It's Happy Days (€24.25/£24.99)
Sedap: A Culinary Adventure (€19.99/£17.99: Tuesday)
Plants vs Zombies: Replanted (€19.99/£17.99)
SuchArt: Genius Artist Simulator (€19.99/£16.75)
ILA: A Frosty Glide (€19.50/£16.75: Monday)
Dreamed Away (€18.49/£16.69)
Mega Match March (€17.49/£15.79: Wednesday)
Death Frame (€14.99/£14.99)
Oil Refinery - The Simulation (€14.99/£13.49)
OFC - Ultimate Fighting Club (€9.99/£9.99: Tuesday)
Murder Inc (€9.99/£8.99: Wednesday)
Quit Today (€9.99/£8.99: Wednesday)
Shroomtopia (€9.99/£8.99)
The Quarantine Sector (€9.99/£8.99)
Unfair Rampage: Nightfall (€9.99/£8.99)
Acre Crisis (€9.99/£8.99: Friday)
Crownfall: Young Hero (€9.99/£8.99: Saturday)
Escape Game The Edo Period (€8.99/£7.49)
Sub-Structure 17: White Knuckle Ascent (€7.99/£7.19)
Udon! Road to Mastery (€7.00/£4.16)
Run Chicken, Run! (€6.99/£6.29)
Windborn - Echoes of the Night (€6.99/£6.00)
Mannequin Mayhem: Physics Ragdoll Shooter (€6.99/£6.99: Friday)
Sushi For Robots (€5.99/£5.49)
Lost Howl (€5.99/£4.99: Friday)
Redex (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)
Steampunch: Lost Tombs (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)
INC: The Beginning (€4.99/£4.99)
Zumba - Marble Zombie Invasion (€4.99/£4.99)
Bananitro (€4.99/£4.49)
Claim The Forest (€4.99/£4.49)
Coralina (€4.99/£4.99: Friday)
Pacify (€4.25/£3.79: Friday)
Grand Poker Casino (€3.99/£3.59)
Mystic Beauty - Anime Shift Puzzles (€3.99/£3.59)
Cave of Illusions: Twistyland (€2.99/£2.69: Wednesday)
Gnomdom (€2.99/£2.59)
Find It, Detective! (€2.49/£2.24)
Japan
Switch 2
Persona 3 Reload (¥7678)
Full Metal Schoolgirl (¥6980)
Switch
Once Upon A Katamari (¥5940)
Double Dragon Revive (¥4950)
TOEIC L&R Test (¥4180)
Sports Camp: A 35-Game Adventure (¥4050)
Becastled (¥3600)
Tayutuma: It's Happy Days (¥3500)
Yandere Boyfriend Simulator: Psycho Romance Game (¥3490)
Yandere Girlfriend Simulator: Psycho Romance Game (¥3490)
ILA: A Frosty Glide (¥2970: Tuesday)
Sedap: A Culinary Adventure (¥2800)
Adrenaline Rampage (¥2200)
Dreamed Away (¥2100)
Mega Match March (¥1980)
INC: The Beginning (¥1700)
The Good Old Days (¥1600)
OFC - Ultimate Fighting Club (¥1499)
Escapegoat: Azuma Eiji's False Accusation (¥1480)
Unfair Rampage: Nightfall (¥1475)
The Quarantine Sector (¥1299)
Windborn - Echoes of the Night (¥1200)
Mannequin Mayhem: Physics Ragdoll Shooter (¥999)
Run Chicken, Run! (¥890)
Zumba - Marble Zombie Invasion (¥860)
Trasmoz Legends (¥800)
Pacify (¥734)
Udon! Road to Mastery (¥700)
Coralina (¥680)
Redex (¥600)
Steampunch: Lost Tombs (¥499: Wednesday)
Bananitro (¥499)
Claim The Forest (¥499)
Cave of Illusions: Twistyland (¥489)
Gnomdom (¥440)
The Best Revenge (¥420)