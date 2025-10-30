Nintendo Downloads - October 30, 2025

Starring a very fast time to slime, and we don't just mean the Dragon Quest duo.

The RPG train continues unabated on Switch 2 and OG this week with the headliner, the main event, the icon(s) Dragon Quest I + II HD-2D (with apparently a fourth party member in 2?), but if you prefer a bit more action in your RPGs you can drop down to the slightly cheaper Tales of Xillia remaster the following day. Switch 2 should also be getting an upgraded version of Ball X Pit and the upgrade is free, but it's coming in molten on the eShop so it gets the Question Marks of Mild Discomfort.

In the non-RPG adjacent realm, we have the Mortal Kombat Legacy Kollection featuring some of the biggest kusoge this side of the eShop, a Switch 2 port of Two Point Museum that for some reason apparently omits mouse controls, and a new crossplatform action game from Inti Creates.

THINGS WE MISSED LAST WEEK: Apart from the Archives on both (Taito's Midnight Landing), a new M2 shooter (Night Striker Gear), an 8-bit throw back to the Angry Video Game Nerd, and the newest Jackbox Party Pack.

IS THE EGGCONSOLE GAME PLAYABLE IN ENGLISH: It's a JB Harold Murder Club adventure game so it's not looking good.

North America

Switch 2

Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake (US$59.99/C$79.99)

Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection ($49.99/$64.99)

Majogami ($39.99/$55.38)

Two Point Museum ($29.99/$39.99: Tuesday)

Ball x Pit ($?/$?: Tuesday)

Switch 2 Upgrade

Ball x Pit (no cost)

Switch

Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake ($59.99/$79.99)

D.C. Re:tune ($59.99/$77.99)

Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection ($49.99/$64.99)

Harvest Moon: Home Sweet Home ($39.99/$49.99)

Paw Patrol Rescue Wheels: Championship ($39.99/$49.99: Friday)

Tales of Xillia Remastered ($39.99/$53.49: Friday)

Majogami ($34.99/$48.48)

Simon the Sorceror: Origins ($29.99/$34.99: Tuesday)

Asterix & Obelisk - Mission Babylon ($29.99/$39.99)

7th Domain: Tree of Chaos ($24.99/$34.41)

Hannah ($19.99/$26.99)

Toziuha Night: Order of the Alchemists ($19.99/$: Friday)

Final Formation ($17.99/$24.93: Wednesday)

Greek Tragedy ($15.99/$20.99)

Space Chef ($14.99/$17.49: Tuesday)

Cauldron ($14.99/$19.99: Wednesday)

House of Golf 2 ($14.99/$20.99)

Detective Dotson ($14.99/$19.49)

Seer's Gambit ($14.99/$19.49)

Laundry Store Simulator ($14.99/$20.99: Friday)

Kamla ($12.99/$17.99)

Tattoo Studio Simulator ($9.99/$13.99: Monday)

Farming Pro Simulator 25 ($9.99/$13.99: Tuesday)

Asfalia: The Cranky Volcano ($9.99/$13.99)

Bokeh Adventure ($9.99/$16.32)

Releaseburg ($9.99/$14.27: Friday)

Easy Flight Simulator 2 ($9.99/$11.99: Saturday)

Dead Zone: Survival Ops Zombie Shooter ($7.99/$11.99: Friday)

Quarantine Area: Zombie Lockdown ($7.99/$11.20: Friday)

Make It! Yakiimo ($7.00/$6.56)

Achilles Survivor ($6.99/$9.49: Wednesday)

Death Park 2: Remaster ($6.99/$11.30)

Nuclear Gladiators 3000 ($6.99/$9.75)

Colorizing: Daydream ($6.99/$8.99)

Silver Bullet ($6.99/$6.99)

TetroMosaic: Happy Halloween ($6.77/$9.77)

EggConsole Kiss Of Murder PC-8801 ($6.49/$7.34)

Dungeon Minesweeper ($5.99/$8.35)

Lucky Hunter ($5.99/$7.79)

Bunny Pit Stop ($4.99/$6.83: Wednesday)

Halloween 1985 ($4.99/$6.29: Wednesday)

Angry Battalion ($4.99/$6.99)

Beaked Buccaneer ($4.99/$6.99: Friday)

Goat Out of Hell ($4.99/$6.83: Friday)

Castle Climb Obby ($4.99/$4.99: Friday)

Brain Training! Kanji Challenge ($3.99/$5.39)

Find It! World Heritage Adventure ($3.99/$5.39)

Escape Game Room06 ($1.00/$1.36)

Learn to Play: Pumpkin Smash! ($0.99/$1.39: Friday)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: Nintendo's Halloween sale is on until the end of spooky season and No Man's Sky is its usual 60% until end of day on the 5th thanks to a recent update. PSPrices, DekuDeals

Europe

Switch 2

Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake (€69.99/£59.99)

Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection (€48.99/£41.99)

Majogami (€35.99/£32.39)

Two Point Museum (€29.99/£24.99: Tuesday)

Ball x Pit (€?/£?: Tuesday)

Switch 2 Upgrade

Ball x Pit (no cost)

Switch

Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake (€59.99/£49.99)

D.C. Re:tune (€58.99/£53.09: Wednesday)

Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection (€48.99/£41.99)

Harvest Moon: Home Sweet Home (€39.99/£35.99)

Paw Patrol Rescue Wheels: Championship (€39.99/£34.99: Friday)

Tales of Xillia Remastered (€39.99/£34.99: Friday)

Asterix & Obelisk - Mission Babylon (€34.99/£28.99)

Majogami (€30.99/£27.89)

Simon the Sorceror: Origins (€24.99/£22.49: Tuesday)

Hannah (€19.99/£17.99)

Toziuha Night: Order of the Alchemists (€19.99/£17.99: Friday)

Train Plus 2026 Kurakyu (€18.99/£17.09: Wednesday)

Greek Tragedy (€15.99/£14.39)

Final Formation (€14.99/£13.49: Wednesday)

Cauldron (€14.99/£12.99: Wednesday)

Detective Dotson (€14.99/£12.99)

Laundry Store Simulator (€14.99/£13.49: Friday)

Cardboard Town (€14.79/£13.29)

Seer's Gambit (€14.79/£13.29)

Coloree (€12.99/£11.69)

Space Chef (€12.49/£11.39: Tuesday)

Tattoo Studio Simulator (€9.99/£8.99: Monday)

Farming Pro Simulator 25 (€9.99/£9.99: Tuesday)

Asfalia: The Cranky Volcano (€9.99/£8.99: Wednesday)

Bokeh Adventure (€9.99/£9.99: Wednesday)

Releaseburg (€9.99/£8.99)

Easy Flight Simulator 2 (€9.99/£8.99: Saturday)

Jelly Form (€9.99/£8.99: Saturday)

Dead Zone: Survival Ops Zombie Shooter (€7.99/£: Friday)

Quarantine Area: Zombie Lockdown (€7.99/£7.19: Friday)

Make It! Yakiimo (€7.00/£3.51)

Achilles Survivor (€6.99/£6.99: Wednesday)

Colorizing: Daydream (€6.99/£6.29: Wednesday)

Death Park 2: Remaster (€6.99/£6.99)

Nuclear Gladiators 3000 (€6.99/£6.29)

Silver Bullet (€6.99/£5.99)

TetroMosaic: Happy Halloween (€6.77/£5.99)

Dungeon Minesweeper (€5.99/£5.39: Wednesday)

Lucky Hunter (€5.99/£5.39: Wednesday)

EggConsole Kiss Of Murder PC-8801 (€5.59/£5.39)

Bunny Pit Stop (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

Halloween 1985 (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

Angry Battalion (€4.99/£3.99: Wednesday)

Beaked Buccaneer (€4.99/£4.99)

Castle Climb Obby (€4.99/£4.49: Friday)

Everdawn Isle (€4.99/£4.49: Friday)

Goat Out of Hell (€4.99/£4.49: Friday)

Brain Training! Kanji Challenge (€2.49/£2.24)

Find It! World Heritage Adventure (€2.49/£2.24)

Escape Game Room06 (€1.00/£1.00)

Learn to Play: Pumpkin Smash! (€0.99/£0.99: Friday)

Japan

Switch 2

Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake (¥7678)

Majogami (¥6500)

Yobari Detective: Miasma Breaker (¥4378)

Two Point Museum (¥3888: Tuesday)

Switch

D.C. Re:tune (¥8800)

Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake (¥7678)

Tales of Xillia Remastered (¥6930)

Majogami (¥5500)

Asterix & Obelisk - Mission Babylon (¥4620)

Sumikko Gurashi: The Kingdom of the Sky and the Two Little Girls Character Cross (¥4378)

7th Domain: Tree of Chaos (¥3499)

Train Plus 2026 Kurakyu (¥3280)

Kamitsubaki Academy Newspaper Department (¥3080)

Simon the Sorceror: Origins (¥2900: Tuesday)

Hannah (¥2890)

Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector (¥2800)

Final Formation (¥2420)

Nuclear Gladiators 3000 (¥2350)

Toziuha Night: Order of the Alchemists (¥2100)

Kamla (¥1980)

Greek Tragedy (¥1850)

Bokeh Adventure (¥1700)

Cardboard Town (¥1700)

Cauldron (¥1700)

Detective Dotson (¥1700)

Farming Pro Simulator 25 (¥1499)

Bike Runner (¥1390)

Silver Bullet (¥1200)

Dead Zone: Survival Ops Zombie Shooter (¥1190)

Achilles Survivor (¥999)

Spinning Animal Puzzle (¥980)

The Spot The Difference Challenge (¥980)

Dungeon Minesweeper (¥890)

EggConsole Kiss Of Murder PC-8801 (¥880)

Colorizing: Daydream (¥777)

Angry Battalion (¥749)

Make It! Yakiimo (¥700)

Lucky Hunter (¥660)

Halloween 1985 (¥600)

Cyber Girls (¥500)

Bunny Pit Stop (¥499: Wednesday)

Goat Out of Hell (¥499)

Escape Game Room06 (¥100)

Learn to Play: Pumpkin Smash! (¥100: Friday)