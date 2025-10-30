Nintendo Downloads - October 30, 2025

Starring a very fast time to slime, and we don't just mean the Dragon Quest duo.
The RPG train continues unabated on Switch 2 and OG this week with the headliner, the main event, the icon(s) Dragon Quest I + II HD-2D (with apparently a fourth party member in 2?), but if you prefer a bit more action in your RPGs you can drop down to the slightly cheaper Tales of Xillia remaster the following day. Switch 2 should also be getting an upgraded version of Ball X Pit and the upgrade is free, but it's coming in molten on the eShop so it gets the Question Marks of Mild Discomfort.
In the non-RPG adjacent realm, we have the Mortal Kombat Legacy Kollection featuring some of the biggest kusoge this side of the eShop, a Switch 2 port of Two Point Museum that for some reason apparently omits mouse controls, and a new crossplatform action game from Inti Creates.
THINGS WE MISSED LAST WEEK: Apart from the Archives on both (Taito's Midnight Landing), a new M2 shooter (Night Striker Gear), an 8-bit throw back to the Angry Video Game Nerd, and the newest Jackbox Party Pack.
IS THE EGGCONSOLE GAME PLAYABLE IN ENGLISH: It's a JB Harold Murder Club adventure game so it's not looking good.
North America
Switch 2
Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake (US$59.99/C$79.99)
Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection ($49.99/$64.99)
Majogami ($39.99/$55.38)
Two Point Museum ($29.99/$39.99: Tuesday)
Ball x Pit ($?/$?: Tuesday)
Switch 2 Upgrade
Ball x Pit (no cost)
Switch
Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake ($59.99/$79.99)
D.C. Re:tune ($59.99/$77.99)
Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection ($49.99/$64.99)
Harvest Moon: Home Sweet Home ($39.99/$49.99)
Paw Patrol Rescue Wheels: Championship ($39.99/$49.99: Friday)
Tales of Xillia Remastered ($39.99/$53.49: Friday)
Majogami ($34.99/$48.48)
Simon the Sorceror: Origins ($29.99/$34.99: Tuesday)
Asterix & Obelisk - Mission Babylon ($29.99/$39.99)
7th Domain: Tree of Chaos ($24.99/$34.41)
Hannah ($19.99/$26.99)
Toziuha Night: Order of the Alchemists ($19.99/$: Friday)
Final Formation ($17.99/$24.93: Wednesday)
Greek Tragedy ($15.99/$20.99)
Space Chef ($14.99/$17.49: Tuesday)
Cauldron ($14.99/$19.99: Wednesday)
House of Golf 2 ($14.99/$20.99)
Detective Dotson ($14.99/$19.49)
Seer's Gambit ($14.99/$19.49)
Laundry Store Simulator ($14.99/$20.99: Friday)
Kamla ($12.99/$17.99)
Tattoo Studio Simulator ($9.99/$13.99: Monday)
Farming Pro Simulator 25 ($9.99/$13.99: Tuesday)
Asfalia: The Cranky Volcano ($9.99/$13.99)
Bokeh Adventure ($9.99/$16.32)
Releaseburg ($9.99/$14.27: Friday)
Easy Flight Simulator 2 ($9.99/$11.99: Saturday)
Dead Zone: Survival Ops Zombie Shooter ($7.99/$11.99: Friday)
Quarantine Area: Zombie Lockdown ($7.99/$11.20: Friday)
Make It! Yakiimo ($7.00/$6.56)
Achilles Survivor ($6.99/$9.49: Wednesday)
Death Park 2: Remaster ($6.99/$11.30)
Nuclear Gladiators 3000 ($6.99/$9.75)
Colorizing: Daydream ($6.99/$8.99)
Silver Bullet ($6.99/$6.99)
TetroMosaic: Happy Halloween ($6.77/$9.77)
EggConsole Kiss Of Murder PC-8801 ($6.49/$7.34)
Dungeon Minesweeper ($5.99/$8.35)
Lucky Hunter ($5.99/$7.79)
Bunny Pit Stop ($4.99/$6.83: Wednesday)
Halloween 1985 ($4.99/$6.29: Wednesday)
Angry Battalion ($4.99/$6.99)
Beaked Buccaneer ($4.99/$6.99: Friday)
Goat Out of Hell ($4.99/$6.83: Friday)
Castle Climb Obby ($4.99/$4.99: Friday)
Brain Training! Kanji Challenge ($3.99/$5.39)
Find It! World Heritage Adventure ($3.99/$5.39)
Escape Game Room06 ($1.00/$1.36)
Learn to Play: Pumpkin Smash! ($0.99/$1.39: Friday)
Sales and Price Drops
Highlights: Nintendo's Halloween sale is on until the end of spooky season and No Man's Sky is its usual 60% until end of day on the 5th thanks to a recent update. PSPrices, DekuDeals
Europe
Switch 2
Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake (€69.99/£59.99)
Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection (€48.99/£41.99)
Majogami (€35.99/£32.39)
Two Point Museum (€29.99/£24.99: Tuesday)
Ball x Pit (€?/£?: Tuesday)
Switch 2 Upgrade
Ball x Pit (no cost)
Switch
Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake (€59.99/£49.99)
D.C. Re:tune (€58.99/£53.09: Wednesday)
Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection (€48.99/£41.99)
Harvest Moon: Home Sweet Home (€39.99/£35.99)
Paw Patrol Rescue Wheels: Championship (€39.99/£34.99: Friday)
Tales of Xillia Remastered (€39.99/£34.99: Friday)
Asterix & Obelisk - Mission Babylon (€34.99/£28.99)
Majogami (€30.99/£27.89)
Simon the Sorceror: Origins (€24.99/£22.49: Tuesday)
Hannah (€19.99/£17.99)
Toziuha Night: Order of the Alchemists (€19.99/£17.99: Friday)
Train Plus 2026 Kurakyu (€18.99/£17.09: Wednesday)
Greek Tragedy (€15.99/£14.39)
Final Formation (€14.99/£13.49: Wednesday)
Cauldron (€14.99/£12.99: Wednesday)
Detective Dotson (€14.99/£12.99)
Laundry Store Simulator (€14.99/£13.49: Friday)
Cardboard Town (€14.79/£13.29)
Seer's Gambit (€14.79/£13.29)
Coloree (€12.99/£11.69)
Space Chef (€12.49/£11.39: Tuesday)
Tattoo Studio Simulator (€9.99/£8.99: Monday)
Farming Pro Simulator 25 (€9.99/£9.99: Tuesday)
Asfalia: The Cranky Volcano (€9.99/£8.99: Wednesday)
Bokeh Adventure (€9.99/£9.99: Wednesday)
Releaseburg (€9.99/£8.99)
Easy Flight Simulator 2 (€9.99/£8.99: Saturday)
Jelly Form (€9.99/£8.99: Saturday)
Dead Zone: Survival Ops Zombie Shooter (€7.99/£: Friday)
Quarantine Area: Zombie Lockdown (€7.99/£7.19: Friday)
Make It! Yakiimo (€7.00/£3.51)
Achilles Survivor (€6.99/£6.99: Wednesday)
Colorizing: Daydream (€6.99/£6.29: Wednesday)
Death Park 2: Remaster (€6.99/£6.99)
Nuclear Gladiators 3000 (€6.99/£6.29)
Silver Bullet (€6.99/£5.99)
TetroMosaic: Happy Halloween (€6.77/£5.99)
Dungeon Minesweeper (€5.99/£5.39: Wednesday)
Lucky Hunter (€5.99/£5.39: Wednesday)
EggConsole Kiss Of Murder PC-8801 (€5.59/£5.39)
Bunny Pit Stop (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)
Halloween 1985 (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)
Angry Battalion (€4.99/£3.99: Wednesday)
Beaked Buccaneer (€4.99/£4.99)
Castle Climb Obby (€4.99/£4.49: Friday)
Everdawn Isle (€4.99/£4.49: Friday)
Goat Out of Hell (€4.99/£4.49: Friday)
Brain Training! Kanji Challenge (€2.49/£2.24)
Find It! World Heritage Adventure (€2.49/£2.24)
Escape Game Room06 (€1.00/£1.00)
Learn to Play: Pumpkin Smash! (€0.99/£0.99: Friday)
Japan
Switch 2
Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake (¥7678)
Majogami (¥6500)
Yobari Detective: Miasma Breaker (¥4378)
Two Point Museum (¥3888: Tuesday)
Switch
D.C. Re:tune (¥8800)
Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake (¥7678)
Tales of Xillia Remastered (¥6930)
Majogami (¥5500)
Asterix & Obelisk - Mission Babylon (¥4620)
Sumikko Gurashi: The Kingdom of the Sky and the Two Little Girls Character Cross (¥4378)
7th Domain: Tree of Chaos (¥3499)
Train Plus 2026 Kurakyu (¥3280)
Kamitsubaki Academy Newspaper Department (¥3080)
Simon the Sorceror: Origins (¥2900: Tuesday)
Hannah (¥2890)
Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector (¥2800)
Final Formation (¥2420)
Nuclear Gladiators 3000 (¥2350)
Toziuha Night: Order of the Alchemists (¥2100)
Kamla (¥1980)
Greek Tragedy (¥1850)
Bokeh Adventure (¥1700)
Cardboard Town (¥1700)
Cauldron (¥1700)
Detective Dotson (¥1700)
Farming Pro Simulator 25 (¥1499)
Bike Runner (¥1390)
Silver Bullet (¥1200)
Dead Zone: Survival Ops Zombie Shooter (¥1190)
Achilles Survivor (¥999)
Spinning Animal Puzzle (¥980)
The Spot The Difference Challenge (¥980)
Dungeon Minesweeper (¥890)
EggConsole Kiss Of Murder PC-8801 (¥880)
Colorizing: Daydream (¥777)
Angry Battalion (¥749)
Make It! Yakiimo (¥700)
Lucky Hunter (¥660)
Halloween 1985 (¥600)
Cyber Girls (¥500)
Bunny Pit Stop (¥499: Wednesday)
Goat Out of Hell (¥499)
Escape Game Room06 (¥100)
Learn to Play: Pumpkin Smash! (¥100: Friday)