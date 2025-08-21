Two Games And Two Demos Available On eShop Today From Direct

A couple of action games and the start of a hundred hours of climbing.
Four items were added to the eShop today before being buried by bundles and Switch shovelware:
Demos:
- Persona 3 Reload (October 23) will allow players to get a head start on the Dark Hour with a demo, and progress in the demo will carry over to the full game when it launches.
- Australian themed life sim Dinkum was revealed for November 5 and has a demo out now.
New Games
- Lynked: Banner of the Spark is available today on Switch 2 and Switch, and requires co-op (up to 3 players) to battle robots and use their parts to help rebuild a society. The Switch 2 version has mouse controls and GameShare support.
- Sci-fi anime themed side scrolling roguelike Storm Lancers is available on Switch today as well.