Nintendo Downloads - October 16, 2025

And remember to always, always, always play around the AOE spam in the game of the week.

The biggest game of the week - and given that it's chucking Mario Kart World out of Switch 2 bundles on launch day, probably the year - is Nintendo's big holiday game in Pokemon Legends: Z-A as the ninth generation of Pokemon winds down. Obviously we'll be getting our Totodile or Tepig on (I'm doing Switch voucher -> Switch 2 upgrade, so maybe BOTH?) later this week and will have a review as soon as we can get it written. (Also going on sale Thursday is the DLC pack... and you don't HAVE to buy that now, just wait until the end of February when we get a launch or date in the 30th Anniversary Pokemon Presents we know is coming.)

Apart from Just Dance 2026 (feat. the one good Smash Mouth song), smaller releases are the just-launched Spindle and Devolver-published game I still can't describe in BALL x PIT. Because we don't talk about the narc game.

THINGS WE MISSED LAST WEEK: Konami action game Battlantis in Archives (and Archives 2).

IS THE EGGCONSOLE GAME PLAYABLE IN ENGLISH: It seems like it based on the screenshots of Revival Xanadu II, but caveat emptor.

North America

Switch 2

Pokemon Legends: Z-A - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (US$69.99/C$99.99)

Switch 2 Upgrade

Pokemon Legends: Z-A ($9.99/$14.99)

Switch

Pokemon Legends: Z-A ($59.99/$84.99)

Just Dance 2026 Edition ($49.99/$64.99: Tuesday)

The Elf on the Shelf: Christmas Heroes ($39.99/$49.99: Friday)

Chickenhare and the Treausre of Spiking-beared ($29.99/$39.99: Tuesday)

Deathless: The Hero Quest ($24.99/$32.50)

Ghost Traveleler: Adventures in Edo ($24.99/$23.30)

Lumo 2 ($24.99/$32.50: Friday)

Spindle ($19.99/$25.99: Monday)

H Secrets: Moonlight Kiss ($19.99/$19.99: Monday)

Captain Bones: A Pirate's Journey ($19.99/$22.79)

The Wild Age ($16.99/$21.99)

Adrenaline Rampage ($15.00/$20.00: Saturday)

Ball x Pit ($14.99/$19.49: Wednesday)

An English Haunting ($13.99/$17.99)

Cat God Ranch ($12.99/$16.99)

Charming Hearts ($12.99/$12.99)

Bumblebee - Spooky Night ($11.99/$18.99)

Desk Wars ($9.99/$12.99)

Randomax ($9.99/$12.99)

Retro Geek Shop Simulator ($9.99/$12.99)

Crownfall: Young Hero ($9.99/$9.99: Saturday)

Wrap Shop Simulator ($7.99/$10.99: Tuesday)

EggConsole Revival Xanadu II PC-9801 ($7.16/$9.54)

Scoop It! Crane Game ($7.00/$6.51)

LogIQ Boost ($6.99/$9.49: Sunday)

Time Treker ($6.99/$8.99)

Infernitos: Fiery Dishes ($4.99/$6.83: Wednesday)

Kotenok ($4.99/$6.29: Wednesday)

Puzzle Wars ($4.99/$6.99)

Infinios ($4.99/$6.90)

Infinios 2 ($4.99/$6.90)

Snack and Quack ($4.99/$6.83)

Neoteria ($4.99/$4.99)

Blaster Force 3000 ($4.99/$6.99: Friday)

Web Fishing - Relax and Fish ($4.99/$6.99: Friday)

Obby Kingdom ($4.99/$4.99: Friday)

Hole Digging Simulator 2025 ($4.99/$6.99: Saturday)

Turn It! ($3.00/$4.11)

The Cabin Factory ($2.99/$3.99)

Treasure Drop ($2.99/$3.99: Saturday)

Super Yellow Ballman ($2.80/$3.80)

Korean Drone Flying Tour Deulkkoch Arborteum ($1.99/$2.75)

Europe

Switch 2

Pokemon Legends: Z-A - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (€69.99/£58.99)

Switch 2 Upgrade

Pokemon Legends: Z-A (€9.99/£7.99)

Switch

Pokemon Legends: Z-A (€59.99/£49.99)

Just Dance 2026 Edition (€49.99/£44.99: Tuesday)

The Elf on the Shelf: Christmas Heroes (€39.99/£34.99: Friday)

Chickenhare and the Treausre of Spiking-beared (€29.99/£26.99: Tuesday)

Deathless: The Hero Quest (€24.99/£22.49)

Lumo 2 (€22.99/£19.99: Friday)

Spindle (€19.99/£17.99: Monday)

Captain Bones: A Pirate's Journey (€19.99/£17.99: Wednesday)

Star Titans: War of the Galaxy (€16.99/£14.99: Monday)

The Wild Age (€16.99/£13.49)

Ball x Pit (€14.99/£13.49: Wednesday)

Adrenaline Rampage (€14.99/£13.49: Saturday)

Ghost Traveleler: Adventures in Edo (€14.80/£12.75: Wednesday)

Bumblebee - Spooky Night (€11.99/£11.99)

Cat God Ranch (€11.99/£10.79)

Charming Hearts (€10.99/£9.89: Wednesday)

Retro Geek Shop Simulator (€9.99/£8.49: Wednesday)

Randomax (€9.50/£8.59)

Wrap Shop Simulator (€7.99/£7.99: Tuesday)

Scoop It! Crane Game (€7.00/£3.51)

LogIQ Boost (€6.99/£6.29: Sunday)

Time Treker (€6.89/£5.89)

EggConsole Revival Xanadu II PC-9801 (€6.09/£5.49)

Neoteria (€4.99/£4.99: Wednesday)

Infernitos: Fiery Dishes (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

Infinios (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

Infinios 2 (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

Kotenok (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

Puzzle Wars (€4.99/£3.99: Wednesday)

Snack and Quack (€4.99/£4.49)

Blaster Force 3000 (€4.99/£4.99: Friday)

Web Fishing - Relax and Fish (€4.99/£4.99: Friday)

Obby Kingdom (€4.99/£4.49: Friday)

Hole Digging Simulator 2025 (€4.99/£4.99: Saturday)

Penguin Panic! (€2.99/£2.69: Wednesday)

The Cabin Factory (€2.99/£2.69)

Treasure Drop (€2.99/£2.69: Saturday)

Super Yellow Ballman (€2.80/£2.50: Wednesday)

Korean Drone Flying Tour Deulkkoch Arborteum (€1.99/£1.79)

Japan

Switch 2

Pokemon Legends: Z-A - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (¥8100)

Switch 2 Upgrade

Pokemon Legends: Z-A (¥1000)

Switch

Pokemon Legends: Z-A (¥7100)

Starbites (¥6380)

Just Dance 2026 Edition (¥5940: Tuesday)

Deathless: The Hero Quest (¥2800)

Ghost Traveleler: Adventures in Edo (¥2640)

Spindle (¥2300: Monday)

Bumblebee - Spooky Night (¥1989)

Charming Hearts (¥1599)

Crownfall: Young Hero (¥1500: Friday)

Cat God Ranch (¥1430)

Retro Geek Shop Simulator (¥1399)

Smoots Crazy Wave (¥1200)

Maze: Path of Light (¥1500: Saturday)

Wrap Shop Simulator (¥1199)

EggConsole Revival Xanadu II PC-9801 (¥980)

Desk Wars (¥800)

Time Treker (¥800)

Hole Digging Simulator 2025 (¥799)

Web Fishing - Relax and Fish (¥799)

Puzzle Wars (¥749)

Infinios (¥740)

Infinios 2 (¥740)

Scoop It! Crane Game (¥700)

Kotenok (¥500)

Infernitos: Fiery Dishes (¥499: Wednesday)

Snack and Quack (¥499)

Find It, Detective! (¥420)

How Do You Write It In Kanji? (¥420)

Survival Quiz: Reincarnated As A Villainess (¥420)

Super Yellow Ballman (¥400)

The Cabin Factory (¥349)

Korean Drone Flying Tour Deulkkoch Arborteum (¥200)