Nintendo Opening Applications For Switch Online Playtesting To Expansion Pack Subscribers

Vaya con Arceus, since the news editor can't partake.

It's not just F-Zero games that Expansion Pack subscribers in some territories have to look forward to.

Subscribers with Nintendo accounts registered in one of seven countries - the United States, Japan, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, and Spain - will be able to apply to participate in a "playtest" for an unspecified new Nintendo Switch Online feature. It requires an active Expansion Pack membership as of 6 p.m. ET today (roughly 3 hours before press time), and the account must be registered to a user over 18 as of the same time.

Applications will be open for this program until Tuesday, October 15 at 10:59 a.m. ET, though the wording suggests applications outside Japan will be first come, first serve and will be limited to 10,000. (Japanese applicants may be subject to a lottery if there are enough Japanese applicants: it is not clear if this means there will be separate pools for Japan and the rest of the world.) The playtest period for those successful will be October 23 at 9 p.m. ET - November 5 at 7:59 p.m. ET, and testers will be supplied a specific application for testing.

The application page does not mention if any form of non-disclosure will be required for participants, though that will likely be made clearer during the application.