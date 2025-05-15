Other Announcements From Opening Show Of Summer Game Fest

So how do you say "chicken jockey" in Japanese?
Switch and Siwtch 2 did have some representation at the annual Summer Game Fest event that just wrapped in Los Angeles. In addition to Mina the Hollower:
- Sonic Racing: Cross Worlds announced a September 25 release date and guest characters including Joker (Persona 5), Ichiban Kasuga (Like a Dragon 2020-), Hatsune Miku, and "Minecraft Steve". A Switch 2 version was also announced for a release date later than the Switch 1 version, with an upgrade path unlike Sonic x Shadow Generations.
- Voice acting regular Troy Baker picked up another gig in stylized first person shooter Mouse: PI for Hire this fall.
- Marvel: Cosmic Invasion announced two more playable characters of a total of 15, with She-Hulk and Rocket Raccoon on the roster.
- Annapurna will publish Lego Voyagers, a co-op exploration game in which the stars are two individual Lego pieces; the game will feature a Split Fiction-style friend pass for co-op.
- Also on the Lego tip is LEGO Party, a very Mario Party-coded party game with 60 minigames due this year: the game is developed by SMG Studio (Death Squared, Moving Out)
- Brownies (developer) and Bandai Namco announced action roguelike Towa and the Guardians of the Sacred Tree for September 19 release
- The recently released Hitman: World of Assassination announced a new "elusive target" or temporarily available mission, which will involve Agent 47 having to eliminate LeChiffre - the villain of James Bond reboot Casino Royale, as portrayed by Mads Mikklesen.
- Street Fighter 6's third year of DLC was announced with Alex (Street Fighter III), Crimson Viper (IV), Ingrid (Capcom Fighting Evolution), and Sagat (original/SFII) all portrayed by All Elite Wrestling International Champion Kenny Omega in the trailer.
- In addition to Marvel Cosmic Invasion, Tribute was announced as the developer of Scott Pilgrim EX, a co-op brawler set in alternate universe Toronto that will launch next year.
- GameMill announced licensed action RPG Nicktoons and the Dice of Destiny for a fall release.