Multiple Switch Family Games Announced In Saturday Summer Game Fest Showcases

The day after the Summer Game Fest kickoff has traditionally held several game announcement shows, and with two new shows being added for 2025 it meant nearly six hours of game presentation. Below is a brief recap of the games confirmed for Switch 1 or 2 (not just "consoles") from today's events. Note that unless specified, these games were identified only with a Switch logo.

Wholesome Direct

Two shadowdrops from the event were scrapbook creation game Instants and nonogram puzzle game / furniture creator Squeakross: Home Squeak Home

July 10 sees the launch of Everdeep Aurora, in which a kitten has to use a drill to find their mother, and island explorer Islanders: New Shores

Monument Valley III, announced in the March Nintendo Direct, is confirmed for July 25

The 29th will allegedly see the release of the oft-delayed Tales of the Shire: A Lord Of The Rings game - the farm sim where you play a hobbit

Potentially dystopian shop simulator Discounty will release on August 21

A new trailer aired for Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar which will be a cross-platform release on August 27

Due in August is Is This Seat Taken?, a puzzle game about seating people in ways that meet particular requirements

A major update was announced for Little Kitty, Big City for the summer which will add new characters and parts of the city

XSEED is helping to bring Milano's Odd Job Collection - a previously Japanese-exclusive PlayStation game - to the West to the first time in 2025

Also due in 2025 is woodland survival game Winter Burrow

Episodic puzzle adventure The Guardian of Nature was confirmed for Switch, but without a date: the first episode can be purchased on Steam now.

Women Led Games Showcase

June 12 will see the release of Re:Fresh, a previously-available-on-PC 3D city rebuilder / walking sim

August 1 has the launch of Wander Stars, a heavily anime-inspired turn based RPG that runs in episodes and involves creating attacks out of words (such as "Fire Jump Kick"): an expanded gameplay trailer was shown in the Latin American Games showcase later

Coming soon to Switch among other consoles is Spilled, an oil spill cleanup game previously on PC

Perfect Tides: Station to Station is an adventure game in the style of early 1990s PC games that will release in January of next year

Due in 2026 are tavern sim and adventure hybrid Tavern Tale Stories: Dreamwalker and foraging game Out and About

No date was given for Woodo, a game about childhood presented in the style of a wooden diorama

Latin American Games Showcase

Horror platformer Chunky Jump will be out in the third quarter of this year (July -> September)

Another horror platformer with a lot more violence, Shadow Sacrements: The Roots of Evil will be out in Q4.

The Requiem of Shadows is an action game heavily inspired in gameplay and graphical style by The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening that is targeting next spring.

Listed as targeting the fourth quarter of 2026 are adventure game Bogdan's Cross and anime-styled side scrolling action game Taios' Journey.

Noir detective game The Shadow Syndicate, which offers non-violent and violent solutions to cases, will release sometime next year.

No date was given for 4 player action "roguelike" Castlebound and Changer Seven, a character action game where the player character is an entire team of henshin heroes (think Power Rangers) who can be swapped between on the fly for battle combos.

Southeast Asian Games Showcase

New DLC for action title Giga Bash is available now.

Another "coming soon" is Upin and Ipin Universe, a co-op game starring a pair of twin toddlers who get up to mischief.

June 26 will see the launch of an update for Cat Quest III called "Tavern Tales" that adds classic fights and party members, as well as the full release of critically acclaimed pixel art visual novel Until Then; a further update to Until Then is promised by end of year.

Cooking-themed 3D action game Sedup! A Culinary Adventure is slated for Q4.

A new trailer was shown for Coffee Talk Tokyo (2026).

Future Games Show (note: show was marred by technical issues)

Unique co-op escape game How 2 Escape: Lost Submarine will release on June 26: one player is on the console and the second is on a smart device and has to relay instructions.

The sole Switch 2 exclusive (as far as Switches are concerned) of the day was Call of the Elder Gods, a horror puzzle adventure coming soon that will feature Yuri "Spoiled The Reveal Of A Persona 4 Remake" Lowenthal in its voice cast.

Action RPG Lost Eidolons: Call of the Witch was also announced as coming soon.

Microids confirmed a September release for Agatha Christie: Death on the Nile.

Side-scrolling exploration game Constance was shown, and it was later confirmed that the game would come to Switch 1 and 2 separately next year.

Formula Legends attempts to retrace the history of open-wheeled racing in the F1 style, but with some different names: no date was given.

Australia / New Zealand Showcase (aka "Frosty Games Fest")

Misc: A Tiny Tale (July 22) will star a small robot exploring what was called a "post-human world".

Microvania, a "small experience" heavily inspired by Metroid, added Switch to its late 2025 release plans.

Additional announcements are expected tomorrow during presentations from Microsoft as well as the infamous (for its length) PC Gaming Show.