Shrink down to learn the ins and outs of the Switch 2.

Nintendo Switch 2: Welcome Tour, a paid, playable tutorial minigame collection, launches June 5th.

The digital-only game explores features of the Switch 2, such as mouse mode, HD Rumble 2, and the microphone. Tech demos and minigames shown include golf, a UFO game, and maracas.

Pricing has not been announced.