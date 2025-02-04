FAQ - All Your Questions About the Nintendo Switch 2 Answered with Sources

In a Battle Against Misinformation, We Present Our Fully Sourced FAQ

The Nintendo Switch 2 was thoroughly revealed in a Nintendo Direct presentation that aired on April 2nd, 2025. This presentation left quite a few details unclear and in the week since there’s been a rampant amount of assumptions, clarifications and a lot of misinformation spread online. With Nintendo leaving a lot of information unexplained or having details tucked away into a plethora of articles and shop-listings, we’ve taken it upon ourselves to create a substantial and sourced FAQ with verified information that is wherever possible based upon sources provided by Nintendo themselves or our own hands-on reporting with the Switch 2. This FAQ will be amended and improved as more information becomes available. If there are still questions after reading this FAQ, please let us know via comment on the site through Talkback or via a comment or message in our Discord server.

This FAQ was last updated on Tuesday April 15th 2025.

The FAQ is divided into several pages. The contents are as follows:

- Console & System (Part one)

- Switch 2 Games & Upgrades(Part Two)

- Storage & Accessories(Part Three)

- Nintendo Switch Online, GameChat and GameShare (Part Four)

- GameCube on Nintendo Switch 2 and Future Games(Part Five)

You can traverse between pages using the page numbers at the bottom of the article, or by clicking on the above links. All articles are sourced whenever able, preferring Nintendo's official communication and our own reporting when possible. If you have additional questions for the FAQ, please post these in our discord group, via our socials or through Talkback.

