We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
I Accept
News
Mobi

Trio Of Titles Added To Expansion Pack Genesis Library

by Donald Theriault - April 10, 2025, 9:16 pm EDT
Discuss in talkback! Source: Nintendo

One of which you'd be surprised wasn't already there.

There will still be additions to the Switch Online libraries before the GameCube drop on Switch 2 in June.

Expansion Pack subscribers have picked up a trio of Genesis games tonight. The games are:

  • Super Thunder Blade (1989), a launch title for both the Mega Drive and Genesis that was a follow-up to Sega's beloved arcade shooter Thunder Blade.
  • ESWAT: City Under Siege (1990), a side-scrolling shooter developed and published by Sega featuring a police officer who starts as a one-hit dying beat cop that eventually obtains a mech suit.
  • Streets of Rage (1991), the original game in Sega's side scrolling brawler series noted for its Yuzo Koshiro soundtrack; its sequel was a launch game for the Genesis library in 2021.

Got a news tip? Send it in!
Advertisement
Advertisement