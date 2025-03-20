Trio Of Titles Added To Expansion Pack Genesis Library

One of which you'd be surprised wasn't already there.
There will still be additions to the Switch Online libraries before the GameCube drop on Switch 2 in June.
Expansion Pack subscribers have picked up a trio of Genesis games tonight. The games are:
- Super Thunder Blade (1989), a launch title for both the Mega Drive and Genesis that was a follow-up to Sega's beloved arcade shooter Thunder Blade.
- ESWAT: City Under Siege (1990), a side-scrolling shooter developed and published by Sega featuring a police officer who starts as a one-hit dying beat cop that eventually obtains a mech suit.
- Streets of Rage (1991), the original game in Sega's side scrolling brawler series noted for its Yuzo Koshiro soundtrack; its sequel was a launch game for the Genesis library in 2021.