Nintendo Downloads - March 20, 2025

A week that I've been waiting for since December 3, 2015.

Things we missed last week: Early Konami shooter Juno First (not to be confused with the Academy Award-winning Elliot Page vehicle) in the Archives.

Nine years, three months, and 15 days ago I did the Downloads for the release of Xenoblade Chronicles X (a few days after I reviewed it) and now we're going to run it back on a system people actually own. And I'm going to slowplay this one, so if I'm going to review it we're probably looking at Easter because it's gonna take that long. Still, we're going to all disappear for several weeks on Thursday. Deal with it.

Among the poor bastards competing with Xenoblade Chronicles X this week are fellow RPGs MLB The Show 25 (non-early access edition) and Atelier Yumia (Allyson has a review in progress), or the scrolling shooter Assault Suit Leynos 2. Also, this week's EggConsole game - Gulkave - is a shooter, so it should be relatively playable.

North America

MLB The Show 25 (US$59.99/C$79.99: Tuesday)

Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition ($59.99/$79.99)

Atelier Yuma: The Alchemist of Memories and the Envisioned Land ($59.99/$79.99: Friday)

Beyond Hanwell ($29.99/$42.99)

Assault Suit Leynos 2: Saturn Tribute ($24.99/$34.99: Friday)

KinnikuNeko: Super Muscle Cat ($17.99/$25.99: Wednesday)

Escape from Mystwood Mansion ($16.99/$21.99: Wednesday)

Beach Girls 3: Zodiac Signs, Love & Horoscope Dating ($14.90/$19.90)

Tales of Autumn ($12.99/$18.50)

United Assault - Final Stand ($9.99/$14.49)

The Exorcist: Gravebound Horror ($9.99/$14.31)

Chess Grandmaster: Ancient Egypt Battle ($9.99/$12.99)

Doku Girls ($9.99/$9.99)

Masters Tennis ($9.99/$11.99: Friday)

Croaktopia ($9.99/$9.99: Friday)

Desktop Golf ($9.80/$9.20: Friday)

S Prysm Destroyer ($7.99/$9.99: Wednesday)

Mine Clicker - Base Craft Building Game ($6.99/$: Friday)

EggConsole Gulkave MSX ($6.49/$7.34)

Cozy Meadow ($5.99/$5.99: Saturday)

Scrap Divers ($4.99/$6.99: Monday)

Kill The Emoji ($4.99/$7.49)

Boomerang of Destruction ($4.99/$6.99)

Swarm Madness ($4.99/$6.99)

Jumble Quest ($4.99/$4.99)

The Last Hero: Journey to the Unknown ($4.99/$6.99: Friday)

Meow Delivery: Fish Frenzy ($4.99/$6.99: Saturday)

Dog Spotting Challenge ($3.99/$5.39)

Lost & Found: Spot It Fast! ($3.99/$5.39)

Odd Shape Out ($3.99/$5.39)

Picture the Difference! ($3.99/$5.39)

World Flag Master ($3.99/$5.39)

Dye the Bunny ($2.99/$4.19)

Ludo Party ($2.99/$3.99)

Sand Legends ($1.99/$2.49: Saturday)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: Wonder Boy: The Dragon's Trap - the new RetroActive game, is 70% off until the 24th. PSPrices, DekuDeals

Europe

MLB The Show 25 (€59.99/£49.99: Tuesday)

Xenoblade Chronicles X Definitive Edition (€59.99/£49.99)

Atelier Yuma: The Alchemist of Memories and the Envisioned Land (€59.99/£49.99: Friday)

Beyond Hanwell (€29.99/£24.99)

Assault Suit Leynos 2 Saturn Tribute (€24.99/£22.49)

KinnikuNeko: Super Muscle Cat (€17.99/£16.49: Wednesday)

Escape From Mystwood Mansion (€16.49/£14.29: Wednesday)

Tales of Autumn (€12.99/£11.69)

Croaktopia (€12.99/£11.69: Friday)

The Exorcist: Gravebound Horror (€9.99/£9.99)

Chess Grandmaster: Ancient Egypt Battle (€9.99/£8.99)

United Assault - Final Stand (€9.99/£8.99)

Masters Tennis (€9.99/£9.99: Friday)

Desktop Golf (€9.80/£5.14: Friday)

Fast Food 2025 Simulator (€7.99/£7.99: Sunday)

S Prysm Destroyer (€7.99/£6.99: Wednesday)

Mine Clicker - Base Craft Building Game (€6.99/£6.99: Friday)

EggConsole Gulkave MSX (€5.59/£5.39)

Scrap Divers (€4.99/£4.49: Monday)

Boomerang of Destruction (€4.99/£3.99: Wednesday)

Swarm Madness (€4.99/£3.99: Wednesday)

Jumble Quest (€4.99/£4.49)

Kill The Emoji (€4.99/£4.29)

The Last Hero: Journey to the Unknown (€4.99/£4.99: Friday)

Cozy Meadow (€4.99/£4.99: Saturday)

Meow Delivery: Fish Frenzy (€4.99/£4.99: Saturday)

Dye The Bunny (€2.99/£2.69: Wednesday)

Ludo Party (€2.99/£2.69)

Dog Spotting Challenge (€2.49/£2.24)

Lost & Found Spot It Fast (€2.49/£2.24)

Odd Shape Out (€2.49/£2.24)

Picture the Difference (€2.49/£2.24)

Sand Legends (€1.99/£1.99: Saturday)

Japan

Atelier Yuma: The Alchemist of Memories and the Envisioned Land (¥8580: Friday)

Xenoblade Chronicles X Definitive Edition (¥7600)

KinnikuNeko: Super Muscle Cat (¥2850)

Tales of Autumn (¥1970)

Desktop Golf (¥980: Friday)

EggConsole Gulkave MSX (¥880)

The Last Hero: Journey to the Unknown (¥780: Friday)

Meow Delivery: Fish Frenzy (¥759: Saturday)