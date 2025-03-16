If the answer is "yes," consider turning it into a allegory at least. Those are "creative."

Download in MP3 Format

Subscribe to MP3 Feed

Subscribe via iTunes (Please rate and review, too!)

Jon Lindemann would accuse me of writing a manifesto every week if he didn't think it would result in me declaring "okay, you write it!" But, this week, we start the show with an actual Xenoblade manifesto in the form of the "UNOFFICIAL Xenoblade Chronicles X review guide," and we force James to explain how it wasn't him (00:02:04). We then dig into elements of games that are so good, we don't notice them (00:40:32), before wrapping Listener Mail with some thoughts on the Nintendo Music app (01:03:50).

After a break, we dive into a small dose of New Business with Greg's look at Ninja Five-O/Ninja Cop (01:34:20). Lastly, we close out with the announcement of our next RetroActive Wonder Boy and the Dragon's Trap, for Switch.

Email us, I guess.