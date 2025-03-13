Nintendo Downloads - March 13, 2025

Is this the eShop throwing for Mar10? Seriously?

Things we missed last week: Vs Mystery Tower (the arcade version of Famicom import Mystery Tower) in the Archives.

Today marks a full decade since I a) moved into my current apartment and b) accepted the offer from Neal to start writing for NWR, so what would this week have? A Chrono Trigger re-release? The preload for Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition... oh wait, that's on Thursday. A special version of MLB 2025 where the Toronto Blue Jays play like the 1927 Yankees... well, the early access edition for that drops on Friday, but the Jays are sadly NOT cracked in it. So what do we get?

A sea of nothing that interests me, aside from the new adventure game On Your Tail but that's only listed in Europe so I don't even know if it's coming out, and a bunch of comic apps in Japan. Maybe Fate: Reawakened will trigger something for those of you still pining for Silksong.

North America

Is It Wrong To Pick Up Girls In A Dungeon? Familia Myth: Full Land of Water and Light (US$49.99/C$64.99)

Fate: Reawakened ($24.99/$31.99: Wednesday)

Moorhuhn Kart 4 ($24.99/$)

The Phantom ($22.99/$32.49: Wednesday)

Beyond the Ice Palace 2 ($19.99/$25.99: Tuesday)

Centum ($14.99/$21.55: Tuesday)

Be Brave, Barb! ($14.99/$19.99: Wednesday)

Expelled! ($14.99/$19.99: Wednesday)

Escape Site 13 ($14.99/$21.51)

Trap Yuri Garden ($14.99/$19.49)

K-pop Idol Dating: Anime Love for B.SeveT ($14.90/$19.90)

K-pop Idol Dating: Anime Love for PinkOrbil T ($14.90/$19.90)

JustAxe ($11.99/$14.90)

The Hungry Lamb ($11.99/$17.00)

Witchroid Vania: A Magical Girl's Fantastical Adventures ($11.99/$16.99)

Alehouse Tavern Simulator ($9.99/$14.30: Wednesday)

3D Don't Die, Mr. Robot ($9.99/$12.99: Wednesday)

Endless Deaths ($9.99/$14.60)

Ringo's Roundup ($9.99/$14.50)

Cashier Simulator ($9.99/$13.99)

BEAST: Bio Exo Arena Suit Team ($9.99/$13.49)

One Btn Bosses ($9.99/$12.99)

Wine Factory Simulator ($9.99/$14.99: Friday)

Public Transport Simulator 2 ($8.99/$12.59: Friday)

Forest Ranger Live Simulator ($8.99/$12.99: Saturday)

Apple Knight 2 ($7.99/$11.54)

Content Warning: Scary Filming ($7.99/$11.45)

Hike Haven ($6.99/$9.99)

Sakura Haven ($6.99/$8.99: Friday)

Lost Oasis ($6.99/$6.99: Saturday)

EggConsole Super Zenon Gamma 5 PC-8801mkIISR ($6.49/$7.34)

Hyper Mirror Run ($4.99/$7.99: Friday)

Attack Hole ($4.99/$6.70: Friday)

Mini Football Cup ($3.99/$5.99)

Korean Drone Flying Tour Ganghwa-do ($3.99/$5.66)

Quiz 50 Ways to Read the Kanji ($3.99/$5.39)

Dark Receipt ($3.49/$5.00: Friday)

Snails vs Humans ($2.99/$4.49)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: In celebration of Mar10, Mario games are on sale until the 17th including 75% off Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope. PSPrices, DekuDeals

Europe

Is It Wrong To Pick Up Girls In A Dungeon? Familia Myth: Full Land of Water and Light (€49.99/£41.99)

On Your Tail (€29.99/£26.99)

Fate: Reawakened (€24.99/£24.99: Wednesday)

Moorhuhn Kart 4 (€24.99/£22.49)

Beyond the Ice Palace 2 (€19.99/£16.99: Tuesday)

Centum (€14.99/£14.99: Tuesday)

Escape Site 13 (€14.99/£13.49)

K-pop Idol Dating: Anime Love for B.SeveT (€14.90/£13.90)

K-pop Idol Dating: Anime Love for PinkOrbil T (€14.90/£13.90)

Trap Yuri Garden (€14.79/£13.29)

Be Brave, Barb (€13.95/£12.49: Wednesday)

Expelled! (€12.69/£11.39: Wednesday)

The Hungry Lamb (€11.99/£10.79: Wednesday)

JustAxe (€11.99/£10.79)

Witchroid Vania: A Magical Girl's Fantastical Adventures (€11.99/£9.99)

3D Don't Die Mr. Robot (€9.99/£8.99: Wednesday)

Alehouse Tavern Simulator (€9.99/£8.99: Wednesday)

BEAST: Bio Exo Arena Suit Team (€9.99/£8.99)

Cashier Simulator (€9.99/£8.99)

Endless Deaths (€9.99/£8.99)

Ringo's Roundup (€9.99/£8.99)

Wine Factory Simulator (€9.99/£9.99: Friday)

One Btn Bosses (€9.49/£7.99)

Public Transport Simulator 2 (€8.99/£7.99)

Forest Ranger Live Simulator (€8.99/£8.99: Saturday)

Chained Through Hell (€7.99/£7.19: Tuesday)

Apple Knight 2 (€7.99/£7.19: Wednesday)

EggConsole Super Zenon Gamma 5 PC-8801mkIISR (€5.59/£5.39)

Hyper Mirror Run (€4.99/£4.99: Friday)

CubbetyCube (€4.99/£4.49: Saturday)

Korean Drone Flying Tour Ganghwa-do (€3.99/£3.59)

Mini Football Cup (€3.99/£3.49)

Dark Receipt (€3.49/£3.19: Friday)

Snails vs Humans (€2.99/£2.59: Wednesday)

Quiz 50 Ways to Read the Kanji (€2.49/£2.24)

World Flag Master (€2.49/£2.24)

Japan

Is It Wrong To Pick Up Girls In A Dungeon? Familia Myth: Full Land of Water and Light (¥5680)

Kalediscope of Phantom Prison 2 (¥5280)

Kamitsubaki City Regenerate (¥3850)

Beyond the Ice Palace 2 (¥3800)

Mika and the Witch's Mountain (¥2980)

Escape Site 13 (¥2350)

K-pop Idol Dating: Anime Love for B.SeveT (¥2190)

K-pop Idol Dating: Anime Love for PinkOrbil T (¥2190)

The Hungry Lamb (¥1870)

Witchroid Vania: A Magical Girl's Fantastical Adventures (¥1800)

Endless Deaths (¥1699)

BEAST: Bio Exo Arena Suit Team (¥1600)

Wine Factory Simulator (¥1599)

Ringo's Roundup (¥1545)

Trap Yuri Garden (¥1480)

Forest Ranger Life Simulator (¥1399)

3D Don't Die Mr. Robot (¥1250)

Apple Knight 2 (¥1210)

One Btn Bosses (¥1150)

Trivia Quiz: Food and Lifestyle Edition (¥980)

Vocabulary Test for Adults (¥980)

EggConsole Super Zenon Gamma 5 PC-8801mkIISR (¥880)

Hyper Mirror Run (¥780)

Dye The Bunny (¥499)

Snails vs Humans (¥499)

1 Question Romance Psychology Test (¥420)

Brain Training: Dog Test (¥420)

Quiz 50 Ways to Read the Kanji (¥420)

Search Game: Find XX (¥420)

Town Picture Search (¥420)

Which Shape is Different? (¥420)

Korean Drone Flying Tour Ganghwa-do (¥399)

Bloody Torn (¥300)

Wild Spirit (¥200)

Shogakukan Manga App CoroCoro Comic 2024 (¥100)

Shogakukan Manga App CoroCoro Comic 2025 (¥100)

Shogakukan Manga App Fate Rewinder Comics Pack (¥100)

Shogakukan Manga App Splatoon Comics Pack (¥100)