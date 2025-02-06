Pokemon Champions Now In Development, To Offer Cross-Generation Battling

We've come an awful long way since the days of Tobybro.

For the first time in nearly two decades, a dedicated Pokemon battling game is in development.

Game Freak and "The Pokemon Works" have announced Pokemon Champions, a PvP battle simulator that can use existing Pokemon, is now in development. The game will be available for Switch systems, iOS, and Android.

The game features multiple battle styles with the reveal trailer including a Mega Evolution (Legends Z-A or generation VI and VII) and a Terastalized Pokemon (Scarlet and Violet) in battle against each other. Champions will feature compatibility with Pokemon Home on the same platforms and will offer the ability for Pokemon to transfer from at least Pokemon Go and Scarlet/Violet.