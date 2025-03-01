Episode 916: Bowser's Fury Road

Finally, a good Mario Movie.

This week we kick the show off with a brief chat on the Pokémon Presents from earlier in the day. A lot of the content isn't of much interest to the crew, but Pokémon Legends: Z-A gets plenty of discussion time. With that, there are a lot of questions about the wisdom of a city for Pokémon.

We also review your submissions for our next RetroActive (00:28:27). Most of you understood the assignment, but the predicted ne'er do wells did... no... wells. We don't pick a game, but we ran through your submissions. We'll announce the game next week.

Additionally, James buys an amiibo. I don't know either. He does though.

...we only did a single email (00:59:04). This week we figure out what the next Mario Kart could be to break new ground. You too can send us email we'll never get to.