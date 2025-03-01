Episode 916: Bowser's Fury Road

Finally, a good Mario Movie.
Subscribe via iTunes (Please rate and review, too!)
This week we kick the show off with a brief chat on the Pokémon Presents from earlier in the day. A lot of the content isn't of much interest to the crew, but Pokémon Legends: Z-A gets plenty of discussion time. With that, there are a lot of questions about the wisdom of a city for Pokémon.
We also review your submissions for our next RetroActive (00:28:27). Most of you understood the assignment, but the predicted ne'er do wells did... no... wells. We don't pick a game, but we ran through your submissions. We'll announce the game next week.
Additionally, James buys an amiibo. I don't know either. He does though.
After the break we tackle THREE EMAILS!
...we picked THREE EMAILS.
...we only did a single email (00:59:04). This week we figure out what the next Mario Kart could be to break new ground. You too can send us email we'll never get to.
This episode was edited by Guillaume Veillette. The "Men of Leisure" theme song was produced exclusively for Radio Free Nintendo by Perry Burkum. Hear more at Perry's SoundCloud. The Radio Free Nintendo logo was produced by Connor Strickland. See what he's up to at his website.
This episode's ending music is "Main Theme" from Shovel Knight.. Arrangement by Jake Kaufman. It was requested by Ravio. All rights reserved by Yacht Club Games, LLC.