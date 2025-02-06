Pokemon Sleep is about to mess with the final boss, it seems.
Among the other announcements from the Pokemon Presents:
- Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will be holding mass outbreak events for Pokemon themed around the colors red, blue and green starting today, alongside Tera Raid battles against evolved Scarlet and Violet starters. Raid events will also be held for the "psuedo-legendary" or "600 Club" Pokemon in the future.
- Pokemon TCG Pocket will debut a new mini-set called "Triumphant Light" tomorrow with Arceus as the featured Pokemon, and will be adding ranked battles in March.
- In addition to plugging the global Unova Tour event in Pokemon Go, the next season beginning Tuesday, March 4 was revealed to be called "Might and Mastery", with Kubfu and Urshifu being added to the game. A bonus research can also be claimed on the Pokemon Go webstore.
- Pokemon Masters EX will add new alts of Brendan and May (the Ruby / Sapphire and their remakes) protagonists with Primal Kyogre and Groudon soon.
- New recipes and Pokemon including Flapple and Appletun are being added to Pokemon Cafe Remix over the next few weeks.
- Pokemon Sleep will be holding a "Darkrai vs Cresselia" event next month that involves encounters with the dream and nightmare-causing Pokemon pair.
- A new "First to 500" mode will be added to Pokemon Unite alongside a new Suicune Holowear, Alolan Raichu next month, and Alcremie "soon".
- The Pokemon TCG is reintroducing Mega Evolution for scalpers to fight over later this year, with Lucario and Gardevoir's Mega forms headlining.
- Beginning with Legends Z-A and Champions, Pokemon games will be localized in Latin American Spanish (previously only European Spanish was offered). The TCG will also be localized in LATAM Spanish.