Pokemon Legends Z-A Gets Gameplay Reveal, Large Release Window

It's been 3000 years since we heard about this one.

For the first time in a year, we have heard official news about Pokemon Legends: Z-A, and this includes gameplay and a release date.

The follow up to Legends: Arceus will launch "later this year", and will take place entirely within the confines of Lumiose with wild Pokemon encountered in "Wild Zones" located in different parts of the city. The starter Pokemon choices will be Chikorita, Tepig, or Totodile: the Gold and Silver starters with Tepig subbing for Cyndaquil who was a starter choice in Arceus.

The ability to capture Pokemon without engaging in battle will return, and trainers will be able to order their Pokemon to dodge attacks directly in battle.