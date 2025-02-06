Nintendo Downloads - February 6, 2025

The only thing more painful than recording this week of releases is streaming an impossible game for 306 days and getting screwed by an undocumented bug at the finish.

Things we missed last week: Man's ultimate weapon dodged the tariffs and came to North America after hitting Japan then Europe, and Taito's Thunder Fox was the obligatory Archives launch.

This week is a light one, and hopefully it remains as such - but with a results call when I wake up tomorrow (at 3 in the effing morning) it does maybe possibly open up a Festivus, so we'll see. The biggest release of the motley crew is Momodora: Moonlit Farewell, a sequel to the last game from 2019. Apart from that it's a rare Macross localization and a couple of retro oddities in the EggConsole's latest semi-playable adventure game in Carmine 88, and a dice-based action RPG (!) developed by Technos Japan (!!!!) and published by the mini Archives specialists at Ratalaika (!!) being localized for the first time. Or you can say screw you to capitalism (a noble pursuit) with the banned-in-several-countries-and-probably-coping-an-18-in-Europe Luck Be A Landlord.

North America

Macross -Shooting Insight- (US$39.99/C$51.99: Friday)

Big Helmet Heroes ($24.99/$30.99)

While Waiting ($19.99/$25.99: Wednesday)

Under Defeat ($19.99/$27.99)

Moons of Darsalon ($17.99/$24.99)

Shieldwall ($17.99/$26.00: Saturday)

Momodora: Moonlit Farewell ($16.99/$21.99)

Luck be a Landlord ($14.99/$19.99)

Trading Card Shop Simulator ($12.99/$9.25)

Genome Guardian ($11.99/$15.99)

Survival Gladiator ($11.99/$17.17)

Pixel Game Maker Series Timothy and the Tower of Mu ($11.99/$13.49)

Bad Parenthood ($9.99/$14.30)

Korean Drone Flying Tour Danyang-gun ($8.99/$12.8)

Relaxing Jigsaw ($7.99/$11.49)

Car Detailing and Wash Simulator ($7.99/$11.99: Friday)

Space Cleanup: Cosmic Robot Disenfector ($7.99/$11.99: Saturday)

The Liar's Tavern ($6.99/$10.00)

Beef Cat Ultra ($6.99/$9.99: Friday)

EggConsole Carmine 88 PC-8801mkIISR ($6.49/$7.34)

Cats the Commander ($6.49/$not releasing)

Chained Heroes ($5.99/$8.60: Monday)

Treflix: Mini Games ($5.99/$8.59)

Sugoro Quest: Dice Heroes ($5.99/$8.99: Friday)

Last Monarch ($5.00/$6.00)

Mechanita ($4.99/$6.49: Wednesday)

Zumba - The Marble Shooter Tiki Adventure ($4.99/$7.50)

Malu the Princess ($4.99/$6.83)

Silent Forest - Deadly Night Horror ($4.99/$5.99)

Toon Breakout 3D ($4.99/$5.99: Friday)

Drop That Cat ($4.99/$6.99: Saturday)

Jumping Ninja ($3.99/$5.99)

Europe

Macross -Shooting Insight- (€39.99/£35.99: Friday)

Big Helmet Heroes (€24.99/£21.99)

Let's Cook Together 2 (€22.50/£20.00)

While Waiting (€19.99/£17.99: Wednesday)

Under Defeat (€19.99/£17.99)

Shieldwall (€17.99/£16.00: Saturday)

Moons of Darsalon (€16.99/£14.99)

Momodora: Moonlit Farewell (€16.49/£14.29)

Luck be a Landlord (€14.99/£13.49)

Lost and Hound (€13.29/£11.99: Friday)

Trading Card Shop Simulator (€12.99/£11.69)

Pixel Game Maker Series Timothy and the Tower of Mu (€11.99/£10.79)

Survival Gladiator (€11.99/£10.79)

Bad Parenthood (€9.99/£8.99)

Korean Drone Flying Tour Danyang-gun (€8.99/£8.09)

Relaxing Jigsaw (€7.99/£7.99)

Car Detailing and Wash Simulator (€7.99/£7.99: Friday)

Space Cleanup: Cosmic Robot Disenfector (€7.99/£6.99: Saturday)

The Liar's Tavern (€6.99/£6.29)

Treflix: Mini Games (€6.99/£5.99)

Cats the Commander (€6.09/£5.49)

Chained Heroes (€5.99/£5.39: Monday)

Sugoro Quest: Dice Heroes (€5.99/£5.99)

EggConsole Carmine 88 PC-8801mkIISR (€5.59/£5.39)

Last Monarch (€5.00/£4.49: Wednesday)

Mechanita (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

Leafy Season (€4.99/£4.39: Wednesday)

Malu the Princess (€4.99/£4.49)

Silent Forest - Deadly Night Horror (€4.99/£4.49)

Zumba - The Marble Shooter Tiki Adventure (€4.99/£4.49)

Drop That Cat (€4.99/£4.49: Friday)

Toon Breakout 3D (€4.99/£4.99: Friday)

Jumping Ninja (€3.99/£3.49: Wednesday)

Vampire Waifu Puzzles (€3.99/£3.59)

Japan

Big Helmet Heroes (¥2950)

Moons of Darsalon (¥2350)

While Waiting (¥2350)

Trading Card Shop Simulator (¥1949)

Momodora: Moonlit Farewell (¥1680)

Luck Be A Landlord (¥1650)

Rookie Table Tennis (¥1490)

Car Detailing and Wash Simulator (¥1199)

Space CleanUp: Cosmic Robot Disinfector (¥1129)

Cats the Commander (¥999)

Sugoro Quest: Dice Heroes (¥980)

Treflix: Mini Games (¥945)

Korean Drone Flying Tour Danyang-gun (¥890)

EggConsole Carmine 88 PC-8801mkIISR (¥880)

Drop That Cat (¥780)

Pixel Game Maker Series Lunlun Superherobabys X (¥770)

Mechanita (¥660)

Jumping Ninja (¥599)

Last Monarch (¥500)

Malu the Princess (¥499)