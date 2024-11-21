Announcements From 2024 Winter Games Fest

by Donald Theriault - December 12, 2024, 11:06 pm EST

A short treatment that gets as much time as the Innovation in Accessibility award did.

It's Sonic's 30th anniversary, and the threatened DLC for Sonic x Shadow Generations based on the forthcoming Sonic the Hedgehog 3 movie (featuring Keanu Reeves voice work) was made available tonight. As well, a brief teaser for a new racing title, "Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds" aired.

The Lord of the Rings: Tales of the Shire reconfirmed a March 25 launch date for the cozy life sim.

DotEmu and The Game Bakers (Haven, Furi) have teamed up with Koei Tecmo and Team Ninja for Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound, the first original Ninja Gaiden sidescroller since 1991 which will launch next summer.

Also due next summer is Pac Man: Shadow Labyrinth, a Pac-Man exploration platformer*.

Dave the Diver: In The Jungle is the next DLC for the debatable indie, launching in 2025.

A game promising "AAA Cats" and "hyperrealism" known as Catly was revealed claiming a 2025 launch on Switch, PC, and the Apple Watch*. The developers are not commenting on accusations of using wasteful artificial intelligence to create the cats in question.