Episode 905: Periodically Consume Garbage

Recommended by 0 out of 10 doctors. Because they're cowards.

Download in MP3 Format

Subscribe to MP3 Feed

Subscribe via iTunes (Please rate and review, too!)

Jon dematerialized just before recording so we go with the only remaining tangible cast.

This week Gui kicks-off New Business with Nintendo content: Demon's Tilt (00:04:03) and the remake of Legend of Mana (00:12:02). One is a virtual pinball game the other is a Mana game that he just doesn't really care for, despite how pretty the remake looks. Gui also decided it was finally time to watch Death Wish II (00:27:24). The rest of the crew regularly talks about Charles Bronson's lurid violence porn, but it turns out he picked one of the more lurid and less funny entries in the series. James is digging deep into Indiana Jones and the Great Circle (00:54:39). It's a mix of MGSV and Hitman. It's also really good. Lastly, we spend a little time talking about The Game Awards, which was on-going as we recorded (01:17:27). I believe it still is going to this day.

After a break we do a single Listener Mail, digging into "interesting times" in covering Nintendo (01:39:10).

This Thursday, we are recording our Retroactive on Professor Layton and the Curious Village. It's a short game and you can still contribute. You can post your comments in the channel on the NWR Discord or email them to the inbox.