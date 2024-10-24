Fitness Boxing 3 Receives eShop Demo

Not recommended for those who lost half their blood a few months ago and are about to participate in a cluster*beep*.

Nintendo is offering some sparring before their final release of 2024.

A demo is now live on the eShop for Fitness Boxing 3: Your Personal Trainer. The third in the series of Imagineer-developed fitness titles is due for launch on December 5.

The demo features one trainer and gives access to some of the customization options, with an option to carry the save into the game at launch. The new Mitt Drills and Sit Fit Boxing modes are also available in the demo.