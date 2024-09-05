Original Two Lunar Games Being Remastered For Switch In 2025

Hoping for about 312% less early 1990s politics references by volume.

The Sega CD wasn't exactly known as a RPG haven, but two of its examples are coming to a Nintendo console for the first time ever in 2025.

During Sony's State of Play presentation today, a collection of remastered versions of the original two Lunar RPGs - The Silver Star (1992/93) and Eternal Blue (1994/95) - was shown for a spring release: rightsholder and publisher GungHo later uploaded the trailer with confirmation that the pair would release on Switch as well.

The Lunar games were originally developed by Grandia developers Game Arts, and were released in English by Working Designs who infamously added references to early 1990s politics (notably the Clinton family) and added difficulty to the games, such as using magic points to save. The series's previous presence on Nintendo consoles was limited to the first RPG for the DS, 2005's distant sequel Lunar: Dragon Song.