Fantasian: Neo Dimension Release Date Headlines Other Switch-Relevant Sony State Of Play Announcements

Good idea: Bring two classic Legacy of Kain games to modern consoles. Bad idea: Have Aspyr bring two classic Legacy of Kain games to modern consoles.

The RPG news from Sony's State of Play wasn't just limited to the Lunar games, nor was the Switch-related news.

During the show, a new trailer aired for the release of Fantasian: Neo Dimension. Originally announced in June's Nintendo Direct for a 2024 launch, the State of Play confirmed the launch date for the Hironobu Sakaguchi-helmed RPG would be December 5.

Other items: