Fantasian: Neo Dimension Release Date Headlines Other Switch-Relevant Sony State Of Play Announcements

Good idea: Bring two classic Legacy of Kain games to modern consoles. Bad idea: Have Aspyr bring two classic Legacy of Kain games to modern consoles.
The RPG news from Sony's State of Play wasn't just limited to the Lunar games, nor was the Switch-related news.
During the show, a new trailer aired for the release of Fantasian: Neo Dimension. Originally announced in June's Nintendo Direct for a 2024 launch, the State of Play confirmed the launch date for the Hironobu Sakaguchi-helmed RPG would be December 5.
Other items:
- A new "Radical Reptiles" DLC is now available for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge, adding Mondo Gecko and Mona Lisa as playable characters; the update to support the DLC also adds new remixed tracks from chiptune artists (including Anamanaguchi) to the soundtrack.
- The debut publishing effort of Blumhouse Games will be out for the spooky nights, as Fear the Spotlight tabbed an October 22 launch date.
- After airing a new story trailer during a Sonic presentation earlier in the day, Sonic x Shadow Generations announced DLC themed around the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog 3 movie would be available in December - including a stage with Keanu Reeves providing the voice of Shadow the Hedgehog.
- After being leaked by a Sony webpage ahead of last month's Partner Showcase, Lego Horizon Adventures officially confirmed a November 14 launch.
- An Aspyr Media-developed version of Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 1 and 2 will be available on December 12.
- Although not coming to Switch, the launch of PalWorld into PlayStation's early access program did proceed despite recent legal action by Nintendo and The Pokemon Company related to patents.