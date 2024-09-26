Nintendo Downloads - September 26, 2024

We may no longer have to make the choice between "original Zelda Switch game" and "good Zelda Switch game".

Things we missed last week: A new Touhou RPG (Touhou Gensou Wanderer -Foresight-) and Taito's Crime City in the Archives.

I would make a transition from crime here, but this would be the one week anyone else reads the article, so I'll just say that we have an original Legend of Zelda game this week which is the headliner anytime, And then you add in freedom of movement AND actually getting to control the title character? If the Switch is going out in the next year, at least it's going out with a bang seemingly. We'll find out for sure Thursday. Also on the major releases: EA's second kick at the non-Mafia fueled soccer/football can with EA Sports FC 25, and a certain Wii game from 2010 and a company that needs breaking up tries to see if it can beat the "Eh-pic Meh-key" allegations. We'll find out shortly.

But that's not all. NIS America and FuRyu are dropping a game I might be required by law to buy because of World Ends With You crossovers in Reynatis (check a look at Jordan L's review), and our premium-grade kusoge comes in two flavors this week with a GameMill game that somehow copped a Direct slot in Looney Tunes: Wacky World of Sports and an Earth Defence Force localization (World Brothers 2). There's also a Digital Eclipse-developed remake of Worms: Armageddon on the docket, and the Yogscast is still going at it with The Holy Gosh Darn. No EggConsole yet this week, but the retro front is brought up with the third Jalecolle game. Add in another advent calendar (IT'S SEPTEMBER FFS) and Peter Molyneux's Ballz and that's a typical eShop week.

North America

Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed (US$59.99/C$59.99: Tuesday)

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom ($59.99/$79.99)

EA Sports FC 25 ($59.99/$79.99: Friday)

Reynatis ($59.99/$74.99: Friday)

Looney Tunes: Wacky World of Sports ($49.99/$59.99: Friday)

Earth Defence Force: World Brothers 2 ($39.99/$51.99)

Bloomtown: A Different Story ($24.99/$32.50: Tuesday)

Worms Armageddon: Anniversary Edition ($24.99/$33.99)

Astrea: Six-Sided Oracles ($24.99/$32.50-)

3 Minutes To Midnight ($24.99/$29.50-)

Revive of the Moon ($19.99/$26.99)

Exographer ($19.99/$25.99)

Go Mecha Ball ($19.99/$25.99)

Iron Meat ($19.99/$25.99)

The Holy Gosh Darn ($19.99/$25.99)

Turbo Boost Racing ($19.99/$26.99: Friday)

Silver Axe: The Honest Elf ($18.99/$25.99)

Beyond Galaxyland ($17.99/$23.49: Tuesday)

Anarkade ($14.99/$18.99: Monday)

Games Advent Calendar 2024 ($14.99/$19.99)

Let's Castle ($13.99/$19.15: Friday)

Destructure: Among Debris ($12.99/$16.99)

Food Boy ($11.99/$11.99: Tuesday)

Ahro ($11.99/$16.49: Friday)

Dreamland Farm ($10.99/$14.90: Friday)

Golfing in Aether ($9.99/$12.99: Monday)

Night Slashers Remake ($9.99/$13.99)

Creepy Tale: Some Other Place ($9.99/$13.29)

Paper Dash - Las Vegas ($9.99/$12.99)

Luna-3X ($9.99/$12.79)

Rope Hope ($8.99/$11.99)

Samurai Katana Rampage: Stickman Saga ($7.99/$10.99: Sunday)

Jalecolle Famicom Ver Bio Warrior Dan The Increaser War ($7.99/$11.00: Wednesday)

Anime Girls Military Strike ($7.99/$10.99: Friday)

Firebat - Revolution ($7.99/$7.99: Friday)

Car Turning Simulator ($7.80/$7.27)

Restaurant Cooking Simulator ($6.99/$9.99)

Colorizing: Good Times ($6.99/$8.99)

Cash Cow DX ($5.99/$8.50)

ZombFarm ($4.99/$5.99: Wednesday)

BallZ DX ($4.99/$6.93)

Ricky Recharge ($4.99/$6.90-)

Zombie Attack: Zombies Survival Shooter ($4.99/$5.99)

Murder is Game Over: Deal Killer ($4.99/$6.99: Friday)

Parkour Bullet Frenzy ($4.99/$6.99: Friday)

Doll Dress-Up ($4.99/$6.70: Friday)

Drift Odyssey ($4.00/$5.00)

Zombie Survivors ($4.00/$6.00: Friday)

Ice Cream Wars ($3.99/$5.39: Monday)

Spinning Puzzle - Compare the Universe ($3.99/$5.39)

Resope ($2.99/$3.99)

Population Quiz ($2.59/$3.49)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: Perennial site favorite Pocket Card Jockey: Ride On is 33% off until October 3. PSPrices, DekuDeals

Europe

Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed (€59.99/£49.99: Tuesday)

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom (€59.99/£49.99)

EA Sports FC 25 (€59.99/£54.99: Friday)

Reynatis (€59.99/£53.99: Friday)

Looney Tunes: Wacky World of Sports (€49.99/£39.99: Friday)

Earth Defence Force: World Brothers 2 (€39.99/£35.99)

Bloomtown: A Different Story (€24.99/£22.49: Tuesday)

Worms Armageddon: Anniversary Edition (€24.99/£24.99)

3 Minutes To Midnight (€24.50/£20.99)

Astrea: Six-Sided Oracles (€24.50/£20.99)

Exographer (€19.99/£17.99)

The Holy Gosh Darn (€19.99/£16.75)

Turbo Boost Racing (€19.99/£17.99: Friday)

Iron Meat (€19.50-/£16.75: Wednesday)

Go Mecha Ball (€19.49/£16.99: Wednesday)

Beyond Galaxyland (€17.99/£14.99: Tuesday)

Revive of the Moon (€17.99/£16.19)

Silver Axe: The Honest Elf (€17.49/£15.79)

DanLab's Golf (€15.00-/£13.99: Monday)

Anarkade (€14.99/£12.99: Tuesday)

Games Advent Calendar 2024 (€14.99/£12.99)

Let's Castle (€13.99/£12.59: Friday)

Destructure: Among Debris (€12.79/£11.49: Wednesday)

Food Boy (€11.99/£9.99: Tuesday)

Ahro (€11.99/£10.79: Friday)

Dreamland Farm (€10.99/£9.89: Friday)

Paper Dash - Las Vegas (€9.99/£9.99)

Creepy Tale: Some Other Place (€9.99/£8.99)

Luna-3X (€9.99/£8.99)

Night Slashers Remake (€9.99/£8.99)

Golfing in Aether (€8.99/£7.99: Monday)

Rope Hope (€8.99/£7.99: Wednesday)

Samurai Katana Rampage: Stickman Saga (€7.99/£7.99: Sunday)

Jalecolle Famicom Ver Bio Warrior Dan The Increaser War (€7.99/£7.19: Wednesday)

Firebat - Revolution (€7.99/£7.19: Friday)

Car Turning Simulator (€7.80-/£6.99)

Colorizing: Good Times (€6.99/£6.29: Wednesday)

Restaurant Cooking Simulator (€6.99/£5.99)

Cash Cow DX (€5.99/£5.99)

ZombFarm (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

Murder is Game Over: Deal Killer (€4.99/£4.99)

BallZ DX (€4.99/£4.29)

Parkour Bullet Frenzy (€4.99/£4.99: Friday)

Doll Dress-Up (€4.99/£4.49: Friday)

Ricky Recharge (€4.49/£3.99)

Zombie Survivors (€4.00/£4.00)

Ice Cream Wars (€3.99/£3.99: Monday)

Resope (€2.50/£2.99)

Spinning Puzzle - Compare the Universe (€2.49/£2.24)

Population Quiz (€2.29/£2.09)

Japan

Maiden Taoist Priest -Haanyu Rengo- (¥8580)

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom (¥7600)

EA Sports FC 25 (¥6700: Friday)

Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed (¥6578: Tuesday)

Lollipop Chainsaw Re-Pop (¥6490)

Worms Armageddon: Anniversary Edition (¥3850)

3 Minutes To Midnight (¥3200)

Souldiers (¥3080)

Uniform Girlfriend Mayoigo Engage (¥2980)

Silver Axe: The Honest Elf (¥2899)

Astrea: Six-Sided Oracles (¥2800)

Bloomtown: A Different Story (¥2800)

DanLab's Golf (¥2500)

Iron Meat (¥2350)

Exographer (¥2300)

The Unexpected Quest (¥2200)

Beyond Galaxyland (¥2000)

Ahro (¥1800: Friday)

Dreamland Farm (¥1600)

Paper Dash - Las Vegas (¥1600)

Gallop Glory: Obstacle Racing & Horse Simulator (¥1499)

Rope Hope (¥1290)

Golfing in Aether (¥1210)

Night Slashers Remake (¥1200)

Cash Cow DX (¥1000)

Colorizing: Good Times (¥999)

Creepy Tale: Some Other Place (¥990)

Jalecolle Famicom Ver Bio Warrior Dan The Increaser War (¥990)

1000 Questions: Flags of the World (¥980)

Midnight Report (¥990)

Restaurant Cooking Simulator (¥899)

Parkour Bullet Frenzy (¥799)

Car Turning Simulator (¥780)

Ricky Recharge (¥690)

Western Slot Machine (¥600)

Zombie Survivors (¥600)

ZombFarm (¥500)

BallZ DX (¥499)

Resope (¥250)