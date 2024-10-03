Nintendo Downloads - October 3, 2024

If the site's been inconsistent in recent weeks, it's straining to hold up under a game database that has more than 10,000 games on Switch alone.

Things we missed last week: Namco's Blast Off in the Archives, Ubisoft attempted to make up for delaying the new Assassin's Creed by, uh, launching another Monopoly game, and the bastard children of Midjourney and ChatGPT swarmed the eShop to the tune of SEVENTY FOUR GAMES (though I use that term incredibly loosely in most of the cases) released in the week overall in North America.

After a week that managed to require the Ripley Doctrine to navigate even with a great Zelda game, this week is looking downright Wii U-like by conparison. And yet it's still kind of suspect, especially over at Anime World Report with a new Sword Art Online game AND a Picross game from Jupiter based on The Rising of the Shield Hero. Had that last one been (ROT13: Erqb bs Urnyre) we'd be prepping the nukes. We also have the start of a long streak of Outright Games titles starting with The Patrick Star Game (as per the last partner showcase).

A couple of titles that look intriguing include a new multiplayer mayhem game from Q-Games in "All You Need Is Help", and the EggConsole adding Silver Ghost - a game that inspired, among other things, Shining Force.

North America

Sword Art Online: Fractured Daydream (US$59.99/C$79.99: Friday)

Meiji Tokyo Renka Full Moon ($46.65/$64.48)

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Patrick Star Game ($39.99/$49.99: Friday)

IChu: Chibi Edition ($29.99/$41.38)

All You Need Is Help ($19.99/$26.99: Friday)

Kill Knight ($14.99/$20.50: Wednesday)

Skauthold: Into the Fray ($14.99/$18.99: Friday)

Planetiles ($12.99/$17.50: Monday)

Picross Records of the Shield Hero ($10.99/$14.59)

Gallop Glory: Obstacle Racing & Horse Simulator ($9.99/$13.99: Sunday)

Circus of TimTim ($9.99/$13.57)

Urban Skater ($9.99/$13.99: Friday)

Flight Simulator: Delivery ($9.99/$13.99: Saturday)

1000 Questions Quiz: National Flags ($8.99/$11.49)

Damikira ($7.99/$9.99: Wednesday)

Cyberpunk Hacker ($7.99/$10.99: Friday)

Nekograms ($7.49/$10.49)

Offroad Quest Simulator ($6.99/$9.99: Friday)

EggConsole Silver Ghost PC-8801mkIISR ($6.49/$7.34)

Tower Hover ($5.99/$7.99)

Dawngrown ($5.99/$6.49)

Block & Shot ($5.99/$5.99)

Zero the Kamikaze Squirrel ($5.99/$8.99: Friday)

Macho Shot ($5.00/$4.70: Friday)

Dice Assassin ($4.99/$6.83: Wednesday)

Grand Gardens ($4.99/$6.77)

Korean Drone Flying Tour: Jeju Island-2 ($4.99/$6.70)

Zombie Derby: Pixel Survival ($4.99/$6.49)

Hide 'n Seek ($4.99/$6.70: Friday)

Submarine Orbit ($4.99/$5.99: Saturday)

Pour Cappucino 1000 ($3.99/$4.99)

Rolling Football Player ($3.20-/$4.44)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: Various Tokyo Game Show sales end this week, including a Square Enix sale with FFXII: The Zodiac Age going off tomorrow. PSPrices, DekuDeals

Europe

Sword Art Online: Fractured Daydream (€59.99/£49.99: Friday)

Meiji Tokyo Renka Full Moon (€43.22/£36.40-)

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Patrick Star Game (€39.99/£34.99: Friday)

IChu: Chibi Edition (€29.99/£24.99)

All You Need Is Help (€17.99/£16.19: Friday)

Kill Knight (€14.99/£12.49: Wednesday)

Skauthold: Into the Fray (€14.99/£13.49: Friday)

Planetiles (€12.99/£11.69: Monday)

Picross Records of the Shield Hero (€10.99/£9.89)

Gallop Glory: Obstacle Racing & Horse Simulator (€9.99/£9.99: Sunday)

Circus of TimTim (€9.99/£8.99)

Urban Skater (€9.99/£9.99: Friday)

Flight Simulator: Delivery (€9.99/£9.99: Saturday)

Submarine Orbit (€9.99/£8.99: Saturday)

Damikira (€7.99/£6.99: Wednesday)

1000 Questions Quiz: National Flags (€7.99/£7.99)

Nekograms (€7.49/£6.79)

Before Exit: Supermarket (€6.99/£5.99: Friday)

Tower Hover (€5.99/£5.39: Wednesday)

Block & Shot (€5.99/£5.39)

Dawngrown (€5.99/£4.99)

Zero the Kamikaze Squirrel (€5.99/£5.99: Friday)

EggConsole Silver Ghost PC-8801mkIISR (€5.59/£5.39)

Macho Shot (€5.00-/£2.65: Friday)

Dice Assassin (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

Zombie Derby: Pixel Survival (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

Grand Gardens (€4.99/£4.99)

Korean Drone Flying Tour: Jeju Island-2 (€4.99/£4.49)

Hide 'n Seek (€4.99/£: Friday)

Rolling Football Player (€3.00-/£2.69: Wednesday)

Pour Cappucino 1000 (€2.99/£2.69)

Japan

Honey Vibes (¥8580)

Sword Art Online: Fractured Daydream (¥8470)

Meiji Tokyo Renka Full Moon (¥7480)

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Patrick Star Game (¥5940: Friday)

Tavern Talk (¥2480)

Thunder Ray (¥2000)

Planetiles (¥1900)

Kill Knight (¥1750)

Flight Simulator: Delivery (¥1499)

Urban Skater (¥1499)

Picross Records of the Shield Hero (¥1200)

Damikira (¥1000)

Nekograms (¥990)

Zero the Kamikaze Squirrel (¥990: Friday)

8 Page Battle (¥980)

Circus Crush (¥880)

EggConsole Silver Ghost PC-8801mkIISR (¥880)

Tower Hover (¥879)

Block & Shot (¥849)

Zombie Derby: Pixel Survival (¥580)

Macho Shot (¥500: Friday)

Pour Cappucino 1000 (¥500)

Dice Assassin (¥499: Wednesday)

Korean Drone Flying Tour: Jeju Island-2 (¥499)

Rolling Football Player (¥470)