Nintendo Downloads - September 19, 2024

A cute platformer, the most openly gay RPG in platform history and a train game walk into a tire fire...

Things we missed last week: In a blissfully small week for shadowdrops (+6 in NA), Vs. Battle City was the Archives release.

This is another very top heavy week, though not in the "not for good boys or girls" sense. The original big release of the week was The Plucky Squire, the first product of a new dev team that includes the designer of half of the latest Pokemon Go additions and the founder of the studio what brought us Fludiity, only for a curveball to come into the eShop today with a game described as "the gayest RPG ever made", Christina Love's Get in the Car, Loser!. Which is guaranteed to upset at least one moral guardian. Who I would like to invite to sit on a cactus and rotate.

Other items of note on the good end potentially: A Japanese rail sim that is on DEEP pre-launch discount - I normally list the regular price but this is 70% off until launch so it's a $20 US flier - a couple of games from this year's parade of presentations with Keylocker (musical RPG) and "BZZZZT" (platformer sizzle-reeled in April's Indie World), and a game that is one "Metroidvania" away from me censoring the entire title.

North America

Japanese Rail Sim: Hakone - Town of Natural Beauty and Hot Springs (US$49.99/C$68.39)

Matchbox Driving Adventures ($39.99/$49.99: Friday)

The Karate Kid: Street Rumble ($39.99/$49.99: Friday)

The Tower of Nie ($43.22/$40.05)

Get in the Car, Loser! ($29.99/$38.99: Monday)

The Plucky Squire ($29.99/$38.99: Tuesday)

Cricket: Jae's Really Peculiar Game ($24.99/$32.20)

GINKA ($20.00-/$28.00)

Keylocker ($19.99/$27.56: Wednesday)

Byte the Bullet ($19.99/$26.99)

Loddlenaut ($19.99/$24.99)

Home Safety Hotline ($19.99/$25.99: Friday)

Between Horizons ($15.99/$19.99)

Aura of Worlds ($14.99/$20.49)

Boooom-Slang ($14.99/$20.00)

BZZZT ($14.99/$19.99)

Hunt and Fight ($14.99/$18.99)

I Got Isekai'd Into A Shmup ($12.99/$17.80-)

Heavy Hand: Pixel Tree Forest Fury ($12.99/$16.99)

Seasonscape ($11.99/$14.99: Friday)

The Last Shot ($9.99/$13.29: Wednesday)

Atama ($9.99/$13.99)

No Case Should Remain Unsolved ($9.99/$13.49)

Highway Legends ($9.99/$12.99)

Moonless Moon ($9.99/$12.99)

They Came From The Sky 2 ($9.99/$13.46: Friday)

Desktop Dodgeball 2 ($9.80-/$9.22)

Coloring Pixels Collection 4 ($7.95/$9.95)

Eggconsole Star Cruiser PC-8001mkIISR ($6.49/$7.34)

Tamagoneko ($5.99/$7.79)

Pixel Game Maker Series NyanXTech ($5.99/$6.69)

Dare to Spread ($4.99/$6.99: Sunday)

A Night on the Farm ($4.99/$5.99: Wednesday)

Ziggy ($4.99/$6.83: Wednesday)

Sinister Mansion ($4.99/$6.74)

City Driver: Police Parking Simulator ($4.99/$5.99)

Lumba: Redux ($4.99/$4.99)

Farm It ($4.99/$6.70: Friday)

Hidden Cats In Berlin ($3.99/$4.99)

Jump, Dodge, Die, Repeat ($3.99/$5.99: Friday)

Blokdoku ($2.99/$3.99)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: Digital Eclipse titles (including for the first time the Llamasoft game) are on same until September 25. PSPrices, DekuDeals

Europe

Japanese Rail Sim: Hakone - Town of Natural Beauty and Hot Springs (€49.99/£44.99: Wednesday)

Matchbox Driving Adventures (€39.99/£34.99: Friday)

The Karate Kid: Street Rumble (€39.99/£34.99: Friday)

The Tower of Nie (€39.92/£33.74: Wednesday)

Get in the Car, Loser! (€29.99/£26.99: Monday)

The Plucky Squire (€29.99/£26.99: Tuesday)

Cricket: Jae's Really Peculiar Game (€24.50-/£20.99)

Keylocker (€19.99/£15.99: Wednesday)

Byte the Bullet (€19.99/£18.00)

Loddlenaut (€19.99/£15.99)

Home Safety Hotline (€19.99/£17.99: Friday)

Between Horizons (€15.99/£14.39)

Hunt and Fight (€14.99/£13.49)

BZZZT (€14.99/£11.99)

Boooom-Slang (€14.00-/£12.59: Friday)

Heavy Hand: Pixel Tree Forest Fury (€12.99/£19.99)

I Got Isekai'd Into A Shmup (€12.99/£11.69)

Seasonscape (€10.99/£9.89: Friday)

The Last Shot (€9.99/£8.99: Wednesday)

They Came From The Sky 2 (€9.99/£9.99)

Atama (€9.99/£8.99)

Highway Legends (€9.99/£8.99)

No Case Should Remain Unsolved (€9.99/£8.99)

Desktop Dodgeball 2 (€9.80/£5.16)

Moonless Moon (€9.75/£8.69: Wednesday)

Coloring Pixels Collection 4 (€7.30/£6.59)

Tamagoneko (€5.99/£5.49: Wednesday)

Eggconsole Star Cruiser PC-8001mkIISR (€5.59/£5.39)

Dare to Spread (€4.99/£4.99: Sunday)

A Night on the Farm (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

Ziggy (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

City Driver: Police Parking Simulator (€4.99/£4.99)

Sinister Mansion (€4.99/£4.99)

Zombie Attack: Zombies Survival Shooter (€4.99/£4.99)

Lumba: Redux (€4.99/£4.49)

Pixel Game Maker Series NyanXTech (€4.99/£4.49)

Farm It (€4.99/£4.49: Friday)

Hidden Cats In Berlin (€3.99/£3.59)

Jump, Dodge, Die, Repeat (€3.99/£3.99: Friday)

Stretch Guy (€3.99/£3.59: Friday)

Blokdoku (€2.99/£2.59)

Japan

Death end re;Quest Code Z (¥8580)

Japanese Rail Sim: Hakone - Town of Natural Beauty and Hot Springs (¥7480)

The Tower of Nie (¥6930)

Born of Bread (¥4980)

Kamaitachi no Yoru X3 (¥3960)

Garden Witch Life (¥3500)

Keylocker (¥3077)

GINKA (¥3000)

Cricket: Jae's Really Peculiar Game (¥2800)

Loddlenaut (¥2500: Friday)

BZZZT (¥2000)

Hunt and Fight (¥1750)

Between Horizons (¥1700)

Seasonscape (¥1600)

The Last Shot (¥1500)

They Came From The Sky 2 (¥1480: Friday)

Moonless Moon (¥1200)

Tamagoneko (¥1200)

Samurai Katana Rampage: Stickman Saga (¥1199)

Mech Wars (¥1190)

Coloring Pixels Collection 4 (¥995)

No Case Should Remain Unsolved (¥990)

Desktop Dodgeball 2 (¥980)

Eggconsole Star Cruiser PC-8001mkIISR (¥880)

City Driver: Police Parking Simulator (¥749)

Zombie Attack: Zombies Survival Shooter (¥749)

Pixel Game Maker Series NyanXTech (¥660)

A Night on the Farm (¥600)

Hidden Cats In Berlin (¥600)

Jump, Dodge, Die, Repeat (¥599)

Lumba: Redux (¥580)

Ziggy (¥499)

First Creatures In Space (¥420)

Blokdoku (¥299)