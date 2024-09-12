Nintendo, Pokemon Company Filing Patent Infringment Suit Against Palworld Developer PocketPair

Looks like the Chillet skating music will be silenced.

Nintendo is lawyering up against infringment for the second time this year, but this time going after a specific game.

A release on the company's investor site earlier this evening has confirmed that Nintendo and The Pokémon Company have filed a patent infringement suit in Tokyo court against PocketPair, the creators of PalWorld. The specific patents are not identified, but "multiple patent rights" are alleged.

Colloquially known as "Pokémon with guns", the survival crafting game PalWorld released on Steam and Xbox's Early Access programs in January and became a brief sensation before settling down, with many similarities alleged between the game and Pokémon including use of models. The success of the game has led to an agreement to form "PalWorld Entertainment" with Sony in an attempt to make it a trans-media property.