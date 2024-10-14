Palworld Developer Pocketpair Responds To Nintendo And Pokemon Company Lawsuit, Outlines Patents

...is there a patent lawyer in the audience?

A (pocket) pair of months after receiving legal action from Nintendo and The Pokemon Company, Palworld developer PocketPair have issued an official response.

The report (on the company's news page) outlines the demands from the plaintiffs: an unspecified injunction against the game, and payments of ¥5m ($32,763 at press time market rates) to both Nintendo and TPC. Three specific patents (links originally found on Gematsu) were also identified.

The Japanese patents are JP7545191B1, JP7493117, and JP7528390. Patents were applied for in July, February, and March 2024 respectively with the approvals granted in August, May, and July, while Palworld launched into early access in January.