Luckily there shouldn't be anything around it.

A busy September has added just a bit more whimsy.

Devolver Digital have announced the side scrolling platformer The Plucky Squire will release on September 17 for Switch and other platforms.

The Plucky Squire was announced in 2022 as a collaboration between former Game Freak employee James Turner and Curve Digital founder/Fluidity lead Jonathan Biddle.