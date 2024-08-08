We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Capcom Fighting Collection Brings Multiple Lost Classics To Switch In 2025, Release Date Revealed For Marvel Collection

by Donald Theriault - August 27, 2024, 10:59 am EDT
Total comments: 2 Source: Nintendo Direct

What's more exciting - Power Stone coming back or a Street Fighter Alpha 3 with the World Tour mode, presumably?

Capcom is continuing the onslaught of fighting game rescues on Switch into 2025.

The Partner Showcase today revealed Capcom Fighting Collection 2 for Switch release in 2025. The eight games in the package will be:

  • Capcom vs SNK
  • Capcom vs SNK 2
  • Project Justice
  • Capcom Fighting Evolution
  • Street Fighter Alpha 3 Upper
  • Plasma Sword
  • Power Stone
  • Power Stone 2

Each game will have a bespoke training mode as well as online play options and galleries.

The Marvel collection announced in June's general Direct will also be available digitally on September 12, with a limited physical release to follow on November 22.

Talkback

Ian SaneYesterday at 12:38 pm

I recently got a nice arcade stick on sale for the Switch, in anticipation of the Marvel collection.  I have the first Capcom Fighting Collection already so the stick has already gotten use.  But now I'm a little concerned about the physical release coming out after the digital and being "limited".  Maybe I have to pre-order it.

Of course I'll be adding Capcom Fighting Collection 2 to the list as well.  I've got most of those Street Fighter games in some form but Project Justice, Plasma Sword and the Power Stone games are all very obscure and it will great to give those a go.

KaironCarmine Red, Associate EditorYesterday at 04:38 pm

Power Stone! Power Stone Power Stone! YAY!

