Capcom Fighting Collection Brings Multiple Lost Classics To Switch In 2025, Release Date Revealed For Marvel Collection

Capcom is continuing the onslaught of fighting game rescues on Switch into 2025.

The Partner Showcase today revealed Capcom Fighting Collection 2 for Switch release in 2025. The eight games in the package will be:

Capcom vs SNK

Capcom vs SNK 2

Project Justice

Capcom Fighting Evolution

Street Fighter Alpha 3 Upper

Plasma Sword

Power Stone

Power Stone 2

Each game will have a bespoke training mode as well as online play options and galleries.

The Marvel collection announced in June's general Direct will also be available digitally on September 12, with a limited physical release to follow on November 22.