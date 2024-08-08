Capcom Fighting Collection Brings Multiple Lost Classics To Switch In 2025, Release Date Revealed For Marvel Collection

What's more exciting - Power Stone coming back or a Street Fighter Alpha 3 with the World Tour mode, presumably?
Capcom is continuing the onslaught of fighting game rescues on Switch into 2025.
The Partner Showcase today revealed Capcom Fighting Collection 2 for Switch release in 2025. The eight games in the package will be:
- Capcom vs SNK
- Capcom vs SNK 2
- Project Justice
- Capcom Fighting Evolution
- Street Fighter Alpha 3 Upper
- Plasma Sword
- Power Stone
- Power Stone 2
Each game will have a bespoke training mode as well as online play options and galleries.
The Marvel collection announced in June's general Direct will also be available digitally on September 12, with a limited physical release to follow on November 22.