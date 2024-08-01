Digital Eclipse Annouces Anniversary Tetris Collection

Heck of a way to kick off a show.

Digital Eclipse won't just be morphin' this year, as they're also going all in on classic puzzles.

The opening reveal for the Partner Showcase portion of today's doubleheader was Tetris Forever, a combination of different classic versions of Tetris as well as a new multiplayer mode that switches art styles on the fly. Documentaries on the 40th anniversary of the original Russian computer game will also be included, with games such as the Famicom version of Tetris, Tetris + Bombliss, and Tetris Battle Gaiden all in the package.

Tetris Forever will be available later this year, as well as the NES version of Tetris coming to Nintendo Switch Online in the winter and a Tetris 99 "Anniversary Maximus Cup" event in the same window.