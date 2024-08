"Dedicated to a single game" my shiny metal *radio edit*

Previous years have had a single-game Direct in August: although we'll get such a Direct this year, it won't have a game focus at all.

Nintendo has announced a "Nintendo Museum Direct" will air tomorrow at 3 p.m. PT / 6 p.m. ET / 2300 CET. The ten minute show will feature a tour of the new museum in Kyoto all about Nintendo history ahead of its opening this fall.