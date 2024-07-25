New Details Including Opening Date Announced For Kyoto Nintendo Museum In Direct

The old card factory got some new tricks.

Nintendo has taken the wraps off a showcase of its rich history.

As announced yesterday, Nintendo aired a 13 minute video showing off its new Kyoto-based museum. Opening on October 2, the museum is housed in a refurbished card production factory from their days as a producer of hanafuda cards and will have two floors. The second floor will feature exhibits both covering Nintendo's history as a maker of video games (with every system this side of the Virtual Boy represented) as well as their previous efforts for making items such as pitching machines, toy guns, and the old Color TV Game-15 (as featured in recent Smash Bros. games).

The bottom floor will feature "playable" exhibits, including a floor-based AR card game using provided smartphones and giant sized controllers for NES, SNES, N64, and Wii games on large screens. A certain number of games will be playable with admission.

The museum's field guide has also been released, confirming the museum will be open on a lottery basis initially, the opening schedule (Wednesday -> Monday, 10:00am - 6pm local time), and the limit of 10 "coins" with which to play particular exhibits. One of the exhibits is confirmed in the guide to be a love tester.