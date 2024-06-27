We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
I Accept
News
Switch

World Of Goo 2 Absorbs August 2 Release Date

by Donald Theriault - July 19, 2024, 8:01 pm EDT
Discuss in talkback! Source: Tomorrow Corporation

"Goo"d news for this Friday.

The much-hyped sequel to an early Nintendo indie hit is a couple of weeks from launch.

Tomorrow Corporation have announced that World of Goo 2 will release on Switch on August 2. The game's effective launch trailer will be made available next Friday.

Announced during the Geoff Keighley-hosted Winter Games Fest last year, it originally was announced for a May 23 Switch launch before being pushed back for additional polish. The game's page is not yet live on the Switch eShop.

Got a news tip? Send it in!
Advertisement
Advertisement