World Of Goo 2 Absorbs August 2 Release Date

"Goo"d news for this Friday.

The much-hyped sequel to an early Nintendo indie hit is a couple of weeks from launch.

Tomorrow Corporation have announced that World of Goo 2 will release on Switch on August 2. The game's effective launch trailer will be made available next Friday.

Announced during the Geoff Keighley-hosted Winter Games Fest last year, it originally was announced for a May 23 Switch launch before being pushed back for additional polish. The game's page is not yet live on the Switch eShop.