Brand New Games Revealed In Annual Limited Run Games Update

Between attempting to revive the cremated corpse of E3 and the whole Plumbers Don't Wear Ties thing they're on the tip of the iceberg.

The annual capper to the Summer of Too Many Bloody Game Announcements is usually the Limited Run Games presentation, and after a very rough year since the publisher/distributor's last presentation they unveiled the following for Switch this year (alongside the previously announced Beyond Good & Evil 20th Anniversary):

Brand New Games

A "Re-Pop" version of Lollipop Chainsaw - the 2012 Suda 51 action title - will release this summer, and include an option to tone down its over-the-top violence.

Announced last year, a remastered version of PlayStation-exclusive platformer Tomba will be available August 1, and Tomba 2 was shown for the first time.

Side scrolling platformer Double Shake, a Mischief Makers-inspired game, will be available "soon".

Rugrats: Adventures in Gameland, a platformer designed to run on the original NES in one of its graphical modes, will also be available soon.

Sidescrolling platformer Renaine will be published by Limited Run in fall 2024.

Also launching in the fall is Clock Tower: Rewind, a remastered version of Capcom's Japan-only horror title from the early 1990s.

Indie studio Clear River Games is remastering classic mech side-scroller Assault Suit Leynos 2 in 2024. as well as a new Snow Bros game (Snow Bros. Wonderland) and Gimmick 2 in co-operation with Sunsoft.

A collection of remastered versions of the Fighting Force duology (in cooperation with Square Enix) will be released in 2025, as well as a port of the original Fear Effect.

Jay and Silent Bob: Chronic Blunt Punch - originally Kickstarted for 2016 - was shown (with no date)

A new beat 'em-up based on Troma's Toxic Crusaders was revealed with no date.

New Physical Prints

Star Wars: Dark Forces remaster (preorders open June 21)

Ninja Five-O (July 5)

Beyond Good and Evil 20th Anniversary (July 12)

Valis: The Fantasm Collection ("summer")

Hitman: Blood Money Reprisal ("fall")

Penny's Big Breakaway (2024)

Rain World ("2024")

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus (2024, without the 9GB download the original single player required)

GI Joe: The Wrath of Cobra (2025)

Cosmic Fantasy Collection 2 (2025)

There Is No God (And The Cage Wasn't 30 Feet)

The original Gex trilogy is being remastered in the LRG Carbon Engine for release this fall.

A collection of the Bubsy series was also announced for fall.