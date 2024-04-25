Jupiter Announces Namco Collaboration For Picross S: Namco Legendary Edition

In the words of the great Canadian philosophers Robert and Douglas MacKenzie: "Slow down, eh".

The three constants in life seem to have morphed to death, taxes, and Jupiter cranking out Picross games.

Jupiter has posted a trailer on their YouTube channel for a "Picross S Namco Legendary Edition", which is scheduled to launch next Thursday (May 30) on the eShop. It will be priced slightly higher than their standard at $10.99 US.

Namco's "Legendary" line refers to the company's 1980s properties such as Xevious, Pac-Man, and Galaga: they will be added into a 500-puzzle game with the standard Picross S features. This is Jupiter's second Picross collaboration (alongside a Sega-themed one launched to coincide with the beginning of Sonic's 30th anniversary celebrations in 2021) and their third Picross release this year alongside ports of the Picross e 3DS series and the original, crowdfunded LogiArt Grimoire.