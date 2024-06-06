Nintendo Downloads - June 6, 2024

It's Summer Game Mess season. You know what that means: JACK SQUAT FOR SWITCH!

Things we missed last week: After a bunch of Valis bumps and something called "Gran Carismo" Konami's 1989 puzzle game Cue Brick hit the Archives.

It's Summer Game Mess season, aka The Summer Of Too Hot For Game Announcements, as we await word on a Nintendo Direct. (Nintendo, if you don't keep the same slot of the last two years, we will be having WORDS.) And you can tell it's a bad week since the release list is a) light and b) headlined by a free to play redshirt simulator from the company what brought you the death of console gaming in the early 2010s. (Allegedly.) So in terms of things that are actually worth downloading even with some upfront cost, I guess we'll go with the latest from yeo (The Friends of Ringo Ishikawa, Arrest of a Stone Buddha) in Fading Afternoon.

Other things of note: Democracy is apparently alive on Switch (a nice change from all of the eShop anarchy), a romance novel in Seven Days where all of the romance options are one personality of a girl, and a 7.5 action game (I'm guessing, it's from a THQ Nordic imprint) in Airhead. Lastly, Kamaeru: A Frog Refuge has "out now in the Wholesome Direct" written all over it.

North America

Retail

The Smurfs - Village Party (US$39.99/C$53.49)

Digital

Seven Days ($34.99/$44.99)

Democracy 4: Console Edition ($26.99/$35.00: Wednesday)

Garage: Bad Dream Adventure ($24.99/$29.99)

Sociable Soccer 24 ($24.99/$34.99: Friday)

Fading Afternoon ($19.99/$26.99)

MyRummy ($19.99/$26.49)

Airhead ($19.99/$26.99: Friday)

Kamaeru: A Frog Refuge ($19.99/$25.99: Saturday)

Aery - Peace of Mind ($13/$17.65)

Mars Colonization Expedition: Survival Simulator ($12.99/$17.99: Sunday)

Downward: Enhanced Edition ($9.99/$12.90: Tuesday)

Rainbow Diamonds ($9.99/$15)

Counter Force: Tactical Warfare ($6.99/$9.99: Friday)

Rider's Spirits ($5.99/$8.99: Friday)

Wakusei ($5.39/$7.37: Monday)

Kittey 64 ($4.99/$5.99: Monday)

Ghost Teen: Escape from Limbo ($4.99/$5.99: Wednesday)

Cat Pipes ($4.99/$6.83)

Zombie Derby ($4.99/$6.49)

High Score Anomaly Underground ($3.99/$5.99)

Ultra Mission ($2.99/$3.99: Monday)

Let Me Sleep ($2.99/$3.99)

Delivery Drop ($0.99/$1.29: Saturday)

Star Wars: Hunters (free to start: Tuesday)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: The Last Campfire is 86% off until the 11th. PSPrices, DekuDeals

Europe

Retail

The Smurfs - Village Party (€39.99/£34.99)

Digital

Democracy 4: Console Edition (€24.99/£22.50: Wednesday)

Garage: Bad Dream Adventure (€24.99/£16.99)

Sociable Soccer 24 (€24.99/£19.99: Friday)

Korean Rail Driving Tour LRD Busan-Gimhae (€19.99/£17.99: Monday)

Fading Afternoon (€19.99/£17.99)

MyRummy (€19.99/£17.99)

Airhead (€19.99/£17.99: Friday)

Kamaeru: A Frog Refuge (€19.5/£16.75: Saturday)

Mars Colonization Expedition: Survival Simulator (€12.99/£12.99: Sunday)

Aery - Peace of Mind (€11.99/£11)

Downward: Enhanced Edition (€9.99/£8.99: Tuesday)

Tiny Little Farm (€9.99/£8.99: Saturday)

Rider's Spirits (€5.99/£5.99)

Wakusei (€4.99/£4.49: Monday)

Kittey 64 (€4.99/£4.49: Monday)

Ghost Teen: Escape from Limbo (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

Cat Pipes (€4.99/£4.49)

Zombie Derby (€4.99/£4.49)

High Score Anomaly Underground (€3.99/£3.39)

Ultra Mission (€2.99/£2.69: Monday)

Let Me Sleep (€2.99/£2.69)

Cybercube (€1.99/£1.79)

Delivery Drop (€0.99/£0.99: Saturday)

Star Wars: Hunters (free to start: Tuesday)

Japan

Touhou Spell Carnival (¥8580)

Seven Days (¥4500)

Garage: Bad Dream Adventure (¥2900)

Fading Afternoon (¥2500)

Craft Archaeology Simulator: Pyramid to Polar (¥1990)

Mars Colonization Expedition: Survival Simulator (¥1990)

Aery - Peace of Mind (¥1972)

Korean Rail Driving Tour LRD Busan-Gimhae (¥1900)

Rainbow Diamonds (¥1500)

Shockman Collection Vol 1 (¥1380)

Downward: Enhanced Edition (¥1250: Tuesday)

.cat (¥1000)

Which Comedian Would You Choose? (¥1000)

Rider's Spirits (¥880)

Wakusei (¥839)

High Score Anomaly Underground (¥750)

Zombie Derby (¥580)

Ghost Teen: Escape from Limbo (¥500)

Cat Pipes (¥499)

Let Me Sleep (¥469)

Ultra Mission (¥330)

Star Wars: Hunters (free to start: Tuesday)