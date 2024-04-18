Nintendo World Championships NES Edition Official, Launching July 18

And no, it's not just the competition cart.

After an ESRB tease last week, the World Championships are coming home.

Nintendo has announced Nintendo World Championships - NES Edition officially with a July 18 launch date. It will be available digitally for $29.99 US or equivalent, with a physical copy sold in a deluxe set with a replica cartridge, art cards, and more.

The actual game takes 13 games from the NES and chops up part of the gameplay with the objective of clearing challenges as quickly as possible: a global leaderboard will be available with weekly challenges.