Episode 874: Announcement World Championships: Switch Edition

James has the week off, so Jon takes over as host and infuses the proceedings with an unfamiliar level of discipline and professionalism. Greg and Gui are here as always, with our fourth chair occupied by Syrenne McNulty, who in turn brings her familiar lack of discipline and unprofessionalism. And we wouldn't have it any other way.

We start off discussing the announcement of the Switch 2...announcement, as well as the incoming Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition. New Business then sees Syrenne diving into Hades 2, Lorelei and the Laser Eyes, and a bevy of other hot takes. Gui discusses the Promenade demo, while Greg has spent some time with Extreme G. Lastly, Jon makes Syrenne squeal with glee by completing the base campaign of Final Fantasy XIV eleven years after the fact, still faster than he took to complete Chrono Trigger.

After the break it's reader mail about how Hollywood and video games have both slipped into boring AAA blockbuster mode. This of course leads us into a spicy discussion about Xbox, industry layoffs, and late stage capitalism. Revolution isn't just a codename for a console!

