We might get one last Video Armageddon before we get actual Armageddon.

There may be more than Pokemon Scarlet and Violet having official World Championships soon if the ESRB is any indication.

The ratings authority has given an E (everyone) rating to a "Nintendo World Championships - NES Edition", indicating a product of that name will launch on Switch. The descriptors include mild fantasy violence and "in-game purchases".

The original Nintendo World Championships date back to 1990, and featured a special cartridge with portions of Super Mario Bros., Square-developed racing game Rad Racer, and the NES version of Tetris. The ESRB rating indicates that "Some games depict pixelated characters using small swords or arrows to strike at enemies; enemies typically get stunned or disappear in a flash", suggesting that different games may be in the shipping package.

Nintendo has not provided any official confirmation of the news. The company has not held a "Nintendo World Championship" since October of 2017, though Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and Splatoon 2 / 3 have had official tournaments in the intervening years.