NSO Expansion Pack Adds Pair Of Racing Games In Shadowdrop Update

by Donald Theriault - April 23, 2024, 9:16 pm EDT
Source: Nintendo

Despite this being an April update, it did NOT come out on the first.

A pair of the more esoteric racing games in the Nintendo 64's history have been added to the N64 library for Expansion Pack subscribers.

Extreme-G (1997) is a futuristic motorcycle racing game that was the first in a four game series and includes several multiplayer modes, while Iggy's Reckin' Balls (1998) is a tower-based game that includes a grappling hook inspired by the original Bionic Commando.

Both titles were published by Acclaim and developed by in-house studios Probe Entertainment and Iguana in their initial release; the NSO re-releases are credited to Throwback Entertainment. Throwback purchased the rights to other Acclaim games in a 2006 bankruptcy auction, and has published at least one of Extreme-G's sequels on Steam.

