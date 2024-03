Giving your humble News Editor flashbacks to his first GBA game.

There will be one more update to a Switch Online Expansion Pack library this week before the calendar tips over to April.

Nintendo have confirmed the launch of Game Boy Advance launch title F-Zero: Maximum Velocity will occur this week for subscribers to the Expansion Pack tier of Nintendo Switch Online. It previously was a 3DS Ambassador title and an early title for the Wii U's Virtual Console GBA service.