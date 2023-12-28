Ace Combat 7 Landing On Switch July 11

A bit of a random one, but potentially cool.

For the first time ever, one of the most unusual flight combat series will be available on a Nintendo console.

Bandai Namco have announced that Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown - the 2019 release for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One - will come to Switch on July 11. The Switch release will be a "Deluxe Edition" and will include three maps and aircraft sets that were previously downloadable content alongside a music player mode and additional aircraft and skins.

The Ace Combat series debuted in 1995 on the PlayStation under the name "Air Combat", and this is the first time a game in the main series will appear on a Nintendo home system. A spinoff title was released on the GBA, and the second game in the franchise was remade in 2015 as one of the first third party titles to use Amiibo functionality of the New 3DS.